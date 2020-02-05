The mysterious disappearance of Google’s click statistics

Americans trust Google more than Apple with their data

The recent financial report from the end of the year 2019 from Google was a stunner: it contains new financial details, but it has removed a few more.

For the first time, revenues for YouTube and the cloud IT activities were announced, but without any operational costs, and Google removed important statistics that have been recorded for more than 15 years: how much money it earns per click (costs per -Click (CPC) ) and the growth of paid clicks.

These revenue-generating statistics are typically found on the second page of every quarterly report from Google, underlining their importance in a 10-page document. Yet they are missing in the latest Q4 report from Google 2019 without explanation.

From Investopedia:

“Advertisers pay Google every time a visitor clicks on an ad. A click can be worth a few cents to more than $ 50 for highly competitive search terms.”

Clicks are at the heart of Google’s business, so why are these statistics no longer viable? And why is this change not generally noted? Why didn’t the Wall Street analysts ask about these missing numbers in the financial call the same day the report was released?

What is Google hiding?

The apparently unstoppable revenue per click is the most worrying. Look at these past 19 quarters, but it has been going on for much longer.

Google has a fast deflating advertising product, sometimes 29% less revenue per click, every quarter, year on year, year after year.

Take a look at this chart: as long as Google can continue to grow the blue line – growth of paid clicks faster than the red line are ad-click deflation – then it’s gold.

Every three months, Google must find faster ways to increase the total number of paid clicks by as much as 66%. How is this a sustainable business model?

There is an upper limit to how much more expansion can be found in paid links, especially with the shift to mobile platforms and the limitations of the display.

And what does this say about the effectiveness of Google’s ads? They are not very good and their value is falling at an amazing and unstoppable pace.

To survive, Google must find ways to show even more ads. This is the future with Google – more ads in more places. Or rather, more effective ads in more places. This is a non-sustainable business model.