The mysterious case of the epilepsy demon tablet

The first image of the ancient demon who allegedly caused epilepsy was discovered in the archives of a museum in Berlin. The 2,670-year-old tablet, originally part of the library of a family of exorcists, shows the demon with sinuous horns, a long tail, a snake’s tongue and what could be a reptilian eye. Not so different, in other words, as some Christian representations of the devil.

Dr. Troels Pank Arbøll, an assyriologist at the University of Copenhagen, discovered the demon while examining an ancient tablet at the Vorderasiatisches museum in Berlin. The tablet had been tested several times before, Arbøll told LiveScience, but “he was the first to notice the design.” The clay tablet, written in ancient cuneiform, describes a remedy for convulsions, contractions and muscle movements. The Assyrians call this disease “bennu”, a condition which, according to many modern researchers, refers to epilepsy. It was only when Arbøll took a closer look at the tablet that he noticed the slight outline of a figure on the bottom half of the tablet. He published the results of his research in The Journal of Cuneiform Medicine.

For the ancient Assyrians, the seizures were not a symptom of epilepsy, but of demonic possession. In her recently published book Ancient Medicine, Dr. Laura Zucconi writes that “drooping diseases” classified as bennu in ancient literature were related to a malevolent demon or the lunar god Sin. It is likely that a number of other conditions, including forms of mental illness, have also been grouped into this category. The link between the moon and madness was very common in the ancient world; the English word “lunatic” comes from Latin for “moon”. Ancient Assyrian remedies to drive out the epileptic demon include hanging “a mouse and a thorn shoot” on the patient’s door; an exorcist dressed in a red robe and a cape; a crow and a hawk.

The Assyrians were not the only ancient people to comment on the origins of epilepsy. In the fifth century BCE. book on the subject, Hippocrates calls it “the sacred disease” but writes that the idea that epilepsy comes from the gods is none other than ignorance. For Hippocrates “it comes from the same causes as other diseases”, that is to say “what enters and leaves the body, the cold, the sun and the ever-changing winds” (On sacred disease 18). For Greek and Roman doctors, like Hippocrates and Galen, the drooping disease was caused by a variety of things, including blockages in the brain, sleeping on the back, drunkenness and spoiled milk. Hippocrates argued that the condition is hereditary.

These elite doctors, however, were fighting a lost battle. Most ancient Greeks and Romans still believed that epilepsy was the result of divine interference, especially that related to the moon. Until the seventh century AD, philosophers continued to speculate that epilepsy was linked to the lunar cycles. Unlike the Jews and early Christians, however, the Greeks and Romans did not regularly discuss demonic possession. This, as Oswei Temkin has shown, was a particularly Jewish explanation of the condition and something that the Jews may have recovered from other ancient civilizations near the East such as the Assyrians. The Jewish historian of the first century AD, Josephus, for example, discusses the medical talents of King Solomon by saying that “God gave him knowledge of the art used against demons for the good and healing of men.” He also composed incantations by which diseases are relieved, and left behind him forms of exorcisms with which those possessed by demons drive them away, never to return ”(Jewish War 8.45).

The association between demons and sickness in ancient Jews explains why, when Jesus encounters people who fall, foam in the mouth and lose the ability to speak, he performs an exorcism rather than a cure. In the New Testament, Jesus meets a boy (widely regarded by scholars as an epileptic) whose father asks Jesus to heal him. The Gospel of Matthew describes the boy using the Greek word for “struck by the moon” or “lunatic”. The cause of the boy’s condition is attributed by his father to demonic possession and in all the Gospel versions of the stories that Jesus is doing an exorcism.

The first Christians who read this story saw it as a kind of edifying tale for their audience. Dr. Nicole Kelley argues that later interpreters speak of “spiritual epilepsy” in which epilepsy is a symptom of sin and vice. Some have linked epilepsy to adultery and adultery, while others link it to excessive wine consumption. In the case of the epileptic boy in the Gospel history, the first Christian interpreters accused his parents, and his father in particular, of sin. The fifth-century bishop, Peter Chrysologus, said in a homily on this story that “the punishment of the devil was evident in the torments of the human body”. In other words, it was the boy, or at least the fault of his parents. Kelley writes that “Christian interpretations of this (story) work to forge associations between epilepsy and unacceptable practices, behaviors and conditions. Epilepsy, from this point of view, is not just a physiological condition. It becomes an embodied revelation of the spiritual and moral condition of its victim. “

Despite medical advances that have reclassified epilepsy as a neurological condition, some Christians, even today, continue to associate epilepsy with the work of the devil. In 2016, Linda Chaniotis wrote a powerful account of her parents’ repeated attempts to exorcise her when she was a child. It was not until she was 30 years old that she was diagnosed with epilepsy.

In his article, Chaniotis describes the feeling of deja vu that accompanied his condition and allowed him to predict the onset of conditions. She is not alone. Some ancient sources positively interpret the feeling of deja-vu felt by people with temporal lobe epilepsy as a kind of foreknowledge or precognitive ability that allowed people with “falling disease” to predict the future. There are even modern studies of the phenomenon. Not only has epilepsy historically been positively associated with precognitive abilities, but there are a number of important historical figures who may have lived with the disease. For example, the Roman historian Suetonius writes that towards the end of his life and his career as a dictator Julius Caesar experienced “fainting spells”. The biographer Plutarque mentions that on one occasion, when Caesar collapsed, he was taken to a safe place. These details are interpreted by some as a sign that Caesar was an epileptic, although others have suggested that these episodes may have been mini-strokes. Saint Paul Apostle and Joan of Arc were diagnosed retrospectively with epilepsy. And perhaps even Mary Magdalene, whose Bible notes that she was once possessed by seven demons, shared this condition. It is a group of individuals who shape history.

Of course, we will never know what medical conditions, if any, these former figures faced, as they are not available for medical interviews or tests. But if they had “the falling disease,” we now have a very accurate picture of the demon that the Assyrians blamed for the condition.

