[Photo via Spotify]

Many bands have made face masks for fans to purchase and My chemical romance now join the pack as they raise money for MusiCares“COVID-19 relief fund.

The ‘desert research’ masks were created in tribute to their friend and manager Lauren Valencia, who died before the pandemic, while raising money for musicians and industry workers faced with a financial crisis coronavirus.

Read more: Watch a Bella Thorne-directed horror movie starring Blackbear and Logan Paul

The MusiCares COVID-19 Emergency Fund is designed to help industrial workers affected by the economic losses during the pandemic. Organizations and bands such as Fender and Frank Iero, the Recording Academy, Spotify and others have all donated to the fund.

You can find more information about the fund here.

Now My Chemical Romance uses their platform to raise money for the fund. You can read their description and explanation for the masks below. Although not N-95 masks, the band now emphasizes the CDC guidelines for Chemical Romancer Facial Coverings.

“We live in strange times, alienating times, scary times. These masks were the brainchild of our beloved Lauren Valencia, who died for this madness, not from the Covid-19 pandemic, but the older evil that is cancer. We had these masks made to keep you dust-free in the desert, a show that never happened, never will, a protection that seemed timeless at the time. And here we are, with these masks, as if Lauren was prescient as to whether we were unwittingly waiting for the right moment ……

MCR will donate all proceeds from the sale of this mask to the MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund.

Disclaimer: These are fabric face masks. They are neither N95 nor antimicrobial. Please use them responsibly. There are guidelines on the CDC website on how to properly use dust masks. Please follow them. ‘

You can see what the masks look like below. They sell out very quickly, but you can see them here in the band’s web store.

What do you think of the My Chemical Romance face masks? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

See more: Lollapalooza turns into first day with Hayley Kiyoko, Max Frost and more

Evan Konrad