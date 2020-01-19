The MTA's R40 unfortunately predicted the troubled future of New York's subway cars

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

52 years ago this month, a new line of futuristic subway cars called R40 entered service on the F between Coney Island and Jamaica. The cars were designed by famous industrial designer Raymond Loewy and were intended to symbolize the atmosphere of change that the subway and the city were going through at the time.

You see, the subway was in the middle of the union. The IRT, IND and BMT lines were integrated into a system that was to cover most of the city. Just a few months before the R40 was launched, the Christie Street Connection project reconfigured the Manhattan Bridge tracks and merged the BMT and IND into a single series of lines for the wider letter trains that the new cars would run on.

And to celebrate the spirit of progress, Loewy designed a car that deliberately abolishes the classic box-shaped silhouette that was the hallmark of previous subway vehicles. Instead of the traditional upright car ends, the Loewy R40s had fiber optic ends that inclined from each other. It was a revolutionary design decision, though not unexpected for those familiar with the designer’s portfolio. In particular, his car design has always been polarizing, while his steam locomotives and painting for Air Force One have always been considered one of the best examples of modernist design.

While the appearance of the R40 seemed to convey the zeitgeist of the major administrative and infrastructural changes in the city’s transport system, the design had problems that would predict the dilapidated next stage of the underground’s legacy.

Even though the cars looked cool, the tapered ends were dangerous for people driving between the cars. Back then, it was much more common for passengers to move between cars, and managers had to step from one car to the other to operate the doors when the train arrived at a station where the platform was on the opposite side cab.

The solution was simple. The transport authority has retrofitted pantographs and higher grab handles in front of every vehicle to protect people who drive between the vehicles from an unintentional fall or crushing between the vehicles. Although the solution worked largely, there was a problem. The futuristic design of the cars was ruined by the new additions, and the cars would look increasingly worse as graffiti and the delayed maintenance took their toll on the entire system in the decades after their introduction. The forward-looking design would destroy the new cars and make them look even worse than the rest of the system.

Fortunately for the newly consolidated Metropolitan Transit Authority, the R40 contract was not yet complete when they realized that the new design would be a problem. To mitigate the damage, the MTA St. Louis Car, the builder of the R40, had the more traditional design of the car end from the next car contract (R42) integrated into the rest of the order. The new cars were called R40Ms or Modified, and the design used for their ends was the model for virtually all of the city’s cars built in the 1980s.

Although there would be problems with new cars introduced in the 1970s and 1980s, like the R46 and later R68, there was a lot to do at the time to distract from these specific problems with the subway. The problems with the R40 would remain the hallmark of ordering subway cars that went wrong. At least until now.

The R40 is gone these days, everyone retired more than ten years ago, but the MTA faces another batch of problematic new cars: the R179. These cars, built by Bombardier (which has faced a number of unhappy customers lately), were to be the fourth new set of cars bought since the introduction of new design standards (New Technology Train or NTT) R142 cars from the year 1999, which were also built by Bombardier. Despite this lineage, the cars were so bad that they were classified as “lemons” by an official.

The main problem with the R179 is not on the ends, but on the sides. The door mechanisms are said to have enabled the doors to be opened while driving. Cars are having other problems, and rail operators are concerned about the impact of poor cab ergonomics on their ability to do their work safely and comfortably. All of this has prompted the MTA to pull all of the R179 cars that are currently in service and replace them with any older cars they can find to fill the void.

This is a big challenge for the MTA. If you don’t know anyone who has spent more than five minutes in the New York metropolitan area in the past three or more years, the subway is not in excellent condition again. Service is slow, delays are regular. It is beginning to resemble the decline of the system in the 1970s, when entire trains were even covered with graffiti.

Ironically, the humble R42 made it back more than fifty years after saving the day with its conservative design. Although the R42s were officially retired, they were put back into service to compensate for the unusable R179s that languished in the yards while the door problems were fixed. Maybe there’s something to say to keep it simple, isn’t there?