In his television show Mister Rogers’s Neighborhood, Fred Rogers spoke directly to the children about their feelings. Sometimes hiring hand puppet help, he covered topics ranging from friendship and love to loneliness and divorce, to news like the assassination of Bobby Kennedy and, much later in his career , September 11th. His approach resonated and Mr. Rogers became a household name soon after his debut in 1968.

A famous scene tackled civil rights. Rogers chills his feet in a children’s pool on a hot day, when François Clemmons, a black man who played a police officer, enters the scene, making his rounds. Rogers invites Officer Clemmons to join him for a foot bath. Then Rogers shares his towel so that Clemmons can dry himself. The commentary on the desegregation of the pools contained in this simple exchange sparked conversations at the table between young viewers and their parents across the country.

Clemmons talks about this episode on Finding Fred, a new podcast on Mister Rogers. “I bet there weren’t 10 white men in this country who would share a towel with a black man,” he recalls. “I had no idea that this scene would have that kind of effect.”

The podcast is part of a Rogers revival that included Won’t You Be My Neighbor, a heart-warming documentary, and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a feature film with Tom Hanks. For this project, Slate’s parent board host and former columnist, Carvell Wallace, uses interviews with Clemmons – as well as cultural commentators and critics, a sociologist and even a rabbi – to discuss what makes Fred Rogers a a memorable figure in modern American history, and why the revolutionary legacy of the man whom a guest describes as a “genius of empathy” seems so relevant today.

Speakers on Finding Fred are particularly grappling with Rogers’s brand of empathy. Once, when Rogers was already a successful television personality, he brought his puppets to perform for a five-year-old fan, Beth Usher, who had gone into a coma after brain surgery. Her family tells Wallace that Rogers asked them not to talk about her visit to the press and that while he was there, he seemed saddened that she had not woken up. After the girl finally recovered, Rogers remained friends with her and her family until her death in 2003. “I think what touched me the most was when he sang” I love you as you are “,” Usher’s mother, Kathy, tells Wallace. “We were right outside the door of the room and I remember hearing that and I looked around and everyone – even my father – had tears running down their faces, and I remember thinking, that do i see here? It’s incredible.”

At a time when even the most powerful leader in the world is proudly and publicly motivated by personal gain, the incessant kindness and decency of Rogers – without any hidden motives yet uncovered – can seem painfully poignant or even disconcerting to the observer modern.

With all his compassion for those in need, Rogers did not show hatred for people that some might believe he deserved. When he sang “I love you as you are” in the series, he seemed to sing to everyone – even the bullies and the fanatics of the world. Perhaps it was a philosophy rooted in his faith: Rogers was an ordained Presbyterian pastor, although he did not discuss Christianity on his show. Wallace admits that it is difficult, even in therapy, to love people who hurt the weakest members of society, if they deserve to be loved at all, if Rogers’ approach has a place in the society today.

While the podcast borders on the dazzling success of Rogers (legitimately impressive), it also touches his humanity, his faults and his fears. When Rogers learned that Clemmons was gay, for example, he told him that he would always love him for who he was (and he seemed to have wanted it), but asked him not to go out publicly, in order to keep advertisers on the program. “It was one of the lowest moments of my life,” Clemmons told Wallace. “I think that was when I decided to go back to the closet and stay.” Clemmons remained a close friend of his, deciding to sacrifice his exit so that the black children could continue to see a black male model on television.

Rogers also struggled with blocking the writers, feeling that the end product he wrote was not good enough or that it made no difference. When he learned in 1979 that a Brooklyn boy had died trying to “fly like Superman” from his window, he wrote a song for the show that said, “Only birds, bats and insects can fly, “as if he could somehow teach all the children of America everything they needed to know to be OK.

The neighborhood of Mr. Rogers ceased broadcasting after approximately 900 episodes, a few weeks before September 11, 2001. Rogers appeared again after the attacks on the World Trade Center, recording public service announcements, including his now famous advice to “seek the assistants” during frightening news. Rogers died two years later.

Wallace asked almost everyone who knew Rogers the same two questions: did they think Rogers had done enough? And would Rogers have thought he had? They always said that Rogers had done a lot, but that he always wished he could do more.