The mourners left more than 1,300 basketballs outside the Staples Center as a tribute to Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES – The clearing of the improvised monument of Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles started Monday at 4 p.m. local time and the crew was busy. Fans of the deceased Lakers star had left more than 1,300 basketballs in honor of the monument.

Lee Zeidman, president of the Staples Center, shared an image on Twitter of some of the 1,353 basketballs – many of which contain handwritten messages.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles on January 26.

Fans left thousands of items at the monument to pay tribute to Bryant and other victims of the crash. The items are cataloged and will be delivered to the Bryant family at the request of Kobe’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, Zeidman said.

“It will have been a week,” Zeidman told the LA Times. “We have contractually obligatory events that move to (to the arena). Vanessa had contacted us and said,” Our family wants the items out there. ” So we are going to catalog them all. By that I mean T-shirts, letters, basketballs, stuffed animals, toys. We will put them in specially made containers and we will take them to the family. “

Fans left around 25,000 candles, 5,000 characters or letters, 500 hugs, 350 pairs of shoes and 14 banners, Zeidman said on Twitter.

The cleanup crew also filled a 40-meter trash can with flowers, which, according to Zeidman, will be used as a mulch and scattered throughout the landscape around the arena.

Zeidman told the LA Times that he had the idea of ​​composting flowers from the Manchester Arena in England, who were composting flowers and perishable goods left in the days following a terrorist attack on a Ariana Grande concert in 2017.

