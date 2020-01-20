The mother looks for answers months after the Durham Prison Minister's murder

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A mother has been asking for help for months without getting an answer to who killed her minister’s son.

According to the Durham police, Wendell Zeigler (43) was shot dead in a parking lot in Durham in September.

“Wendell was like my backbone. He was a family man, he was always there for all family members, ”said his mother Beverly Spicer Coppin.

She said Zeigler was about to clean his car when she thought someone had robbed him.

“He had a book bag and it was torn away, so it was a robbery and it got bad. It went badly, ”said Coppin.

According to Durham fire officials, someone intentionally set the car wash on fire twice after the shots.

No arrests were made, but officials said they identified a suspect for the arson cases.

It is unclear whether the fires are related to Ziegler’s murder.

Regardless, the scene is difficult for his mother to visit.

“If I were, Wendell would be here. So I’m not giving up my son, ”said Coppin.

The father of two was the minister of prison. He dedicated his life to religion and community improvement.

“He touched a lot of hearts in Durham,” said Coppin. “I cry every day because I miss my son because my son was there. He was the child who shouted “Good night mom, I love you” every morning and night and I no longer hear that from him. ‘

All that could currently help her in grief is an arrest and an opportunity for others to learn from her tragedy.

“Stop the violence. Stop killing each other. It’s out of control. It’s out of control. You have to stop and put down your arms.”

Anyone with information is requested to call Durham Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200. Callers can remain anonymous.