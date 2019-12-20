The most useful gadgets of 2019

Loading...

I wanted to finish 2019 a little differently. Instead of simply regurgitating a list of the "best smartphones" or the "best processors" or whatever was launched this year, I wanted to compile a list of the things I found most useful during 2019.

Some things are cheap, others not so cheap, but everything here is things that I personally tried and tested and not only found useful, but indispensable.

# 1: 20-PIN USB-C MAGNETIC REST CONNECTOR

Take the convenience and security of the old MagSafe connectors to your new MacBook, or to any device equipped with USB-C.

Why I like this:

While initially I was a bit cautious with this device, it has literally saved me hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars in repairs and new MacBooks by preventing me from dragging my expensive and fragile laptop to the ground through my occasional chimpanzee clumsiness.

Price: $ 45

# 2: YUBICO YUBIKEY 5 NFC

Hardware-based two-factor authentication is the perfect way to secure your digital life, and authentication keys are no better than Yubico hardware.

The YubiKey 5 NFC is certified by FIDO and works with Google Chrome and any application that supports FIDO on Windows, MacOS or Linux.

Because I like:

It allowed me to protect my various online accounts, such as Gmail, Facebook, Dropbox, LastPass, and thus eliminate the need for a clumsy and potentially insecure SMS-based verification of two factors.

Price: $ 45

# 3: ESSENTIAL PACK OF TILES

Keep a record of everything from your wallet to your keys, and even the remote control of your TV with this package of four Bluetooth Tile trackers. An excellent way to eliminate the stress of lost items!

Because I like:

Having a Tile in my purse or wallet not only offers peace of mind, but also gives me a quick and easy way to make sure I haven't lost anything during my travels.

Price: $ 49

# 4: TRAYVAX ORIGINAL METAL 2.0 WALLET

I used to be skeptical about "modern" wallets, but after going through what should have been my twelfth in so many years, I decided to try the Trayvax wallet. Not only is the wallet much more robust and much easier to organize, but I also carry much less garbage and debris in it.

Because I like:

Now I only carry the cards and the money I need, and I no longer just throw random garbage in my wallet.

And the money clip on the back is perfect for bills and is much faster and more convenient to use than a traditional folding wallet.

Price: $ 34

# 5: ZENDURE SUPERTANK USB-C PORTABLE CHARGER

It is not the smallest: it measures 4.7 by 2.9 by 1.6 inches. It is not the lightest: it weighs 17.6 ounces. It is not the cheapest: the sale price is $ 191.99. But if you travel with a laptop or carry several devices, this is the best portable power bank I've tried.

Because I like:

This single power bank can keep everything I carry with me, from my MacBook to my headphones, charged and ready to work (or play).

Price: $ 192

# 6: GLASS FIBER STRIPES BRUSH

Gone are the days of using a screwdriver or knife to scrape the corrosion of the battery terminals. The fiberglass scraper brush makes it very easy to clean the electrical terminals that have corroded as a result of leaking batteries.

Because I like:

This cheap item has helped me repair thousands of devices, if not tens of thousands of dollars. It truly is a great kit. Essential for any repair kit!

Price: $ 7

# 7: NOCO CAR JUMP STARTINGS FOR $ 300

As a power bank, but for your car, and with the added benefit that you can use it as a power bank for your devices.

Because I like:

A handy emergency power bank to store in the trunk that is useful to get me, or another person, out of a traffic jam.

Price: $ 299

# 8: SOUNDCORE LIBERTY 2 PRO

These are premium headphones that give other high-end brands a run for their money.

Because I like:

Not only is the audio quality simply amazing, but they are comfortable, they have a long-lasting battery (the buds have 8 hours of battery life, the charging case lasts up to 32 hours and the case can be recharged with USB- C or a Qi certified charger), and they have a quick charge function (10 minutes in the case it gives them 2 hours of charging).

Price: $ 150

# 9: PORTAPOW USB DATA BLOCKER

If you must use public USB charging points, use a USB condom to protect your device against malware and unauthorized access. Just connect it and you will be protected!

Because I like:

It gives me extra peace of mind when I use chargers that aren't mine.

Price: $ 12.49

# 10: AMAZON KINDLE WHITE PAPER



Amazon's efforts to create an electronic reader that looks and feels like a paperback book.

Because I like:

Yes, you can read e-books on smartphones and tablets, but nothing beats the Kindle Paperwhite for an experience without distractions that comes close to reading words from a page. The new Kindle Paperwhite devices have incredible battery life, great capacity and are even waterproof (so you can read in the bathroom or pool!

Price: $ 90