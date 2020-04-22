The most up-to-date developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada – News 1130

by The Canadian Push

Posted Apr 22, 2020 6:00 am PDT

The hottest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Japanese):

8:50 a.m.

The chief of a 1st Country in northeastern Alberta claims a neighborhood curfew has been imposed concerning 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., influencing all customers of the Fort Chipewyan, Allison Bay and Doghead reserves.

Main Archie Waquan of the Mikisew Cree Very first Country suggests he remembers his father’s stories about the influenza pandemic of 1918 and he is not heading to permit COVID-19 devastate his persons in the very same way.

Waquan claims he acknowledges there may perhaps be opposition to the curfew but he doesn’t want a repeat of the Spanish flu outbreak when his father instructed him the Initial Country could not bury its useless quickly enough.

The Initial Country has no conditions of COVID-19 but proactively declared a state of regional crisis last thirty day period and took other techniques to be certain members have access to food and cleaning materials.

The Canadian Push

