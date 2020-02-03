The most unexpected car in last night’s Super Bowl had nothing to do with anything

Screenshot: Audi

It flashed on the screen for a moment and almost derailed my night. I grabbed my phone before I hesitantly put it back. “I’m going to sleep over this,” I said softly, before I could convince myself I knew what it was. A quick Google this morning confirmed that I was at least right.

It appeared in one of the new advertisements for electric cars that try to tell us how good we will all be if we switch mindlessly to electric cars without changing our attitude to over-consumption. We will all pat ourselves on our backs in our Hummer EVs and Audi E-Tron crossovers, hiding roads as single-person wishes. Anyway, Audi told us to “let it go” as long as “it” doesn’t mean “lease a brand new car every few minutes”.

In it we get to see a traffic jam full of squeaky, gas-burning, smog farmers. Each of these things is cool as hell, from custom vans from the 70s to a Mercury Cougar, to, oh shit, is that a Ford Granada?

<noscript><iframe src="https://jalopnik.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=youtube-video-WvEAklsAAts&start=6" data-chomp-id="WvEAklsAAts" data-recommend-id="youtube://WvEAklsAAts" id="youtube-WvEAklsAAts" data-recommended="false" width="800" height="450" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

Just to be clear, this could be a Ford Granada or it could just be a Mercury Monarch. The two cars were almost identical, especially taking into account optional high-level equipment from the Ford versus low-level on the Merc. It was a real low point for the Ford Motor Company, not just boring car designs, but also poorly assembling. They made up these things in Mahwah, New Jersey, probably most famously as the backdrop for that one Bruce Springsteen number where a factory worker gets drunk and kills someone.

Photo: Ford, Mercury via old car brochures

These are the early Granada / Monarchs, the cars from 1975-1977, before they changed the appearance a bit. The comparable Lincoln Versailles had a bump on the trunk, a fake continental set, as they were called.

These Granada / princes are hard to find nowadays, given that few people have bothered to keep them, and that they have never really been built to last. Yet it is a pleasure to still see one on the road, which probably causes fewer emissions than if the owner had cycled through a new car every few years, electrically or not.

