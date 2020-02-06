The most subscribed YouTube channels in 2020

Nearly 2 billion people watch up to 5 billion YouTube videos every day. Logan Paul and similar celebrities are at the top of his cultural conscience. Followed by millions, they are of great influence both inside and outside the internet bubble. But with all this content – uploaded more than 500 hours per minute – what are the biggest channels on YouTube?

You might be surprised by the answers.

Believe it or not, celebrities like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran didn’t make it. Instead, you’ll find popular YouTube channels from Zee Music Company, WWE, and 5-Minute Crafts.

From musicians to streamers to pranksters and reviewers, we list the 10 most subscribed channels on YouTube. This list does not include proprietary YouTube channels like music and Spotlight.

Youtube channel

Number of subscribers

Age perfect

48.8 million

Justin Bieber

49.3 million

Zee Music Company

49.5 million

WWE

53.9 million

Canal KondZilla

55.1 million

SET India

63.7 million

5 minutes of handicrafts

63.9 million

Cocomelon – nursery rhymes

71.4 million

PewDiePie

103 million

T Series

126 million

10.Dude Perfect (48.8 million subscribers)

Dude Perfect is a comedy sports group consisting of “5 best friends and a panda”. Twins Coby and Cory Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, Cody Jones and Tyler Toney – all former high school roommates and basketball players – started the station in 2009.

Since then, the group has uploaded over 200 videos. Members also hold several Guinness world records, including several for basketball, as well as records for most T-shirts that were hung on a clothesline in a minute with clips, and most pencils snapped in a minute.

9. Justin Bieber (49.3 million subscribers)

Justin Bieber has the 9th most subscribed channel on YouTube. It compiles official music videos, live performances and interviews for its 47.8 million subscribers. Bieber, who started singing in 2007 at the age of 12, has several videos that have been viewed a billion times.

Although Bieber has never been released on his official YouTube channel, he has also contributed to a remix version of the 2017 hit song, Despacito, which has been viewed more than 640 million times since its release in 2017. This makes Bieber one of the most viewed artists of the video sharing site. The original track is the most viewed video in YouTube history and has over 6 billion views.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nMmq64BLkl4 (/ embed)

Zee Music Company is an Indian music label founded in 2014. The company is based in New Delhi and is a subsidiary of the Indian Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), which produces more than 222,000 hours of Hindi programming.

The company claims that it has rights to more than 3,818 Premier Studios film titles. All videos listed on the channel consist of songs from the ZEEL film library as well as official music videos by artists such as Aakhri Baar, Zurana, Nain Shikari, and more.

Zee’s YouTube numbers show steady growth among new viewers. In May alone, the station was able to gain a little more than 2 million subscribers, which resulted in 894 million video views.

7th WWE (53.9 million subscribers)

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is the seventh most subscribed YouTube channel with 53.9 million subscribers. The company was founded in 1979 as the World Wrestling Federation and renamed its current name in 2005. In 2011 the name was simplified in WWE.

WWE offers more than 1,500 videos, including all episodes of Monday Night Raw, TV’s longest running weekly episode program. In addition, behind-the-scenes footage and SmackDown LIVE are shown every Tuesday evening.

Konrad Cunha Dantas, also known as KondZilla, is a Brazilian music video producer, director and author. His YouTube channel was launched in 2012 and now has 55.1 million subscribers and over 23 billion views.

According to his YouTube channel, Dantas is the largest electronic music producer in Brazil with more than 700 music videos in his directorial portfolio. Among the artists are MC Guime, Preta Gil, Koral Conka, DJ Marlboro and many more.

For his work on the music video Tombei by Koral Conká, he was nominated for best music video at the 2015 Multishow Awards. The video has over 27 million views.

5. SET India (63.7 million subscribers)

Sony Entertainment Television India is a 24 hour Hindi specific channel with 63.7 million subscribers. SET India started in 1995 as a broadcaster and entered the YouTube area in 2005.

This channel originally played top 10 artists such as Taylor Swift and Katy Perry. Now there is a library with over 31,000 videos, including comedy specials like The Kapil Sharma Show and police dramas like Crime Patrol.

5-Minute Crafts started less than three years ago and has surpassed some of the most popular YouTube channels like whinderssonnunes and elrubiusOMG. It now has nearly 64 million subscribers who consume a video library of nearly 3,000 and are viewed over 16 billion times.

5-Minute Crafts offers something for everyone, including “20 bathroom tips to make life easier” and “35 incredible cooking tips”. Subscription numbers increase every month – nearly 2 million – giving him the chance to take first place on our list.

Cocomelon – Nursery Rhymes is a channel that focuses almost exclusively on classic nursery rhymes and original songs for 3D animations. It has an average of 3 million new subscribers per month.

Originally called ABCkidTV, Cocomelon is one of the longest running top channels on YouTube. The first video was released in September 2006, and although it has grown steadily over the years, its popularity exploded in 2017. At that point, more than 100,000 new subscribers were acquired each month.

Cocomelon – Nursery Rhymes is somewhat controversial. It has one of the 12 most unloved videos of all time: “Bath Song”. This video has more than 1.6 million dislikes in addition to its 1.45 billion views.

2. PewDiePie (103 million subscribers)

After a long time at the top, PewDiePie with 103 million subscribers is now only the second most subscribed YouTube channel. The audience describes its content as stupid, disgusting and full of profanity. He could also be seen as a rather controversial figure.

The PewDiePie YouTube channel was launched in 2010 by the Swedish comedian Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg and is best known for his videos and blogs “Let’s play” and for the following Kjellbergs.

After PewDiePie dropped out of college to focus on content creation, he exceeded 1 million subscribers just two years after his channel was created. Kjellberg’s impact on the social network has also had a positive impact on the sale of indie video games, particularly Goat Simulator and McPixel.

He had a feud with the most-subscribed broadcaster, T-Series, throughout 2018. They stole the top position several times, but Kjellberg finally surrendered and has now fallen back enough that it would take something very special for him to regain first place.

Still, its subscriber numbers are still high and it almost certainly appears to be the second channel that will pass 100 million subscribers.

1. T series (126 million subscribers)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EJUD2PptXrk (/ embed)

Finally, the former long-time YouTube king darkened the T series. It is a popular Indian music company with 126 million subscribers and 3.188 billion monthly hits. It is the most subscribed and most viewed YouTube channel in the world.

The T series is best known for its Bollywood soundtracks. It is the most subscribed YouTube channel in Hindi and India. It is also the first channel to reach 100 million subscribers.

Although the T-Series channel was launched in 2006 (YouTube launched in 2005), the T-Series company that operates the channel opened its doors in the 1980s. The company’s breakthrough came in 1990 with the film soundtrack album “Aashiqui”. The soundtrack sold over 20 million copies in India, making it the best-selling Bollywood album ever.

The numbers are based on the results of Social Blade from January 2020.

Editor’s recommendations