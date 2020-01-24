The most stylish cardigans to add to your winter wardrobe

It was the knitting trend that no one expected. For so long, the cardigans were best left to your grandmother or Meg Ryan around 1998 (no offense, even if she swung a twin set).

And then of course, Katie Holmes and this bradigan arrived and all the hell of fashion broke out. The actress was spotted in New York in a cashmere bra and cardigan by cult brand Khaite and instantly made the cardigan not only cool, but also sexy.

Cue the cardigans which are sold everywhere, and Zara producing its own version of the Katie set. The reason for the rise of the humble cardigan may also be related to our tiredness of classic knitwear.

Although not revolutionary, the cardigan is a new take on layering and can be worn in many ways.

You can enhance a simple pair of high-waisted jeans with a Katie-style knit bra and cardigan, or pair it with a thin turtleneck in a contrasting color. You can also add a casual winter vibe to your summer dress by layering a large knit over it. My advice if you don’t have a designer budget? Increase at least one size, it always makes knitwear more expensive.

In terms of cardigan trends, there are styles for everyone. Soft cashmere in earthy tones, colorful stripes, animal prints or pastel tones, the choice is yours.

If you are looking for an investment coin, I have to recommend Khaite, whose rusty puff sleeve cardigan is at the top of my wish list. Also look for Prada for timeless knitwear and Miu Miu if you’re looking for something more chic.

However, the main street also has many affordable options, in particular & Other Stories and ARKET, whose selection of cashmere is to die for. Without further ado, shop my selection of the best cardigans below.