The most recent figures on COVID-19 in Canada

The most current figures of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 scenarios in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET on April 21, 2020:

There are 36,831 confirmed and presumptive situations in Canada.

_ Quebec: 19,319 verified (which include 939 deaths, 3,847 solved)

_ Ontario: 11,184 confirmed (including 584 deaths, 5,515 fixed)

_ Alberta: 2,908 confirmed (such as 59 deaths, 1,230 settled)

_ British Columbia: 1,699 verified (together with 86 deaths, 1,039 fixed)

_ Nova Scotia: 721 verified (which includes 9 fatalities, 248 settled)

_ Saskatchewan: 316 verified (which include 4 fatalities, 238 resolved)

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 257 confirmed (which include 3 fatalities, 191 solved)

_ Manitoba: 246 verified (together with 6 deaths, 143 solved), 8 presumptive

_ New Brunswick: 118 verified (which includes 92 fixed)

_ Prince Edward Island: 26 confirmed (like 23 fixed)

_ Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed

_ Yukon: 11 verified (which include 8 resolved)

_ Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (together with 5 solved)

_ Nunavut: No confirmed scenarios

_ Total: 36,831 (8 presumptive, 36,823 verified together with 1,690 fatalities, 12,579 fixed)

This report by The Canadian Press was first printed April 21, 2020.

The Canadian Press