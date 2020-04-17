The most popular sports car in the world in 2019 was the Ford Mustang

If you said you were a Ford Mustang, you’re right, because the model holds onto the wreath as the world’s best-selling sports coupe since 2015 and was also the best-selling sports car of last year.

Citing data from HIS Markit, which identifies fixed-roof doors and open-top cars as sports coupes, automaker Dearborn claims that in 2019, 102,090 muscle units were registered worldwide, and almost double in France. Poland grew by almost 50 percent.

“We are proud of the growing stability and efficiency of the Mustang. From Sweden to Shanghai, more and more driving enthusiasts are enjoying a sense of freedom and an American open road in these new mustangs,” said Jim Farley. “We are honored to serve the owners, enthusiasts and supporters of 56 years and count them,” he added, referring to the 56th anniversary of the car, which is celebrated on April 17.

Up to 12 different Mustang versions are on sale in the US, including the EcoBoost and V8 GT four-sided models, each with two Performance Pack variants. The Bullitt, Shelby GT350 with available handling, the Shelby GT350R and Shelby GT500 with Handling Pack and Carbon Fiber Track Pack options are also on this list.

Ford Mustang Bullitt

In Europe, Ford offers fastback and convertible-style Mustangs: a 291hp 2.3-liter EcoBoost. (217 kW / 214 kW) with a six-speed manual transmission and 449 hp (443 hp / 332 kW) 5.0-liter V8 with 10-speed automatic or six-speed control. The Mustang Bullitt fastback can be used in Shadow Black and Dark Highland Green colors with unique upgrades inside and out, with a 5.0-liter V8 460 PS (454 hp / 338 kW).

The sixth-generation Mustang went into production in 2014 at the Flat Rock assembly plant in Michigan and received a lift three years later.

