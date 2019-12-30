The Most Popular Netflix Documentaries of 2019: & # 39; Fyre & # 39; Beyonce

Loading...

Today is still two days in 2019, which means that all the top albums and top songs from the annual lists have been out for weeks now. However, this is not necessarily the end of the discussion and ranking of this year's music production. Many music-related programs have been successful on Netflix, and as the streaming platform now shares which shows and films were the most popular in 2019 (in the U.S.), we know that music series and films are doing well.

Music-related films were best represented in the list of the most popular Netflix documentaries. Fyre: The biggest party that has never taken place is third on this list. Beyonce's homecoming film follows right behind.

Rhythm + Flow – the hip hop competition series by Chance The Rapper, Cardi B and T.I. – also did well this year when it came third in the list of the most popular non-fiction books of 2019.

It is also worth noting that The Umbrella Academy (based on the comic series by My Chemical Romance, the leader of Gerard Way) was the ninth most popular release overall and the third most popular series. Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse – known for its soundtrack directed by Post Malone and Swae Lee's No. 1 hit "Sunflower" – was the eighth most popular film of 2019.

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

