The most popular myths about flight (pilots laugh)

Although it is one of the most common forms of transport, the flight still confuses the majority of passengers. It’s time to dispel the most popular myths about flying that pilots are sick.

The plane is full of germs

Among travelers around the world, there is a strong belief that air travel is likely to make you sick because the plane is full of germs. With the outbreak of coronavirus in 2020, this reputation has become increasingly popular. In fact, the plane is not really full of germs. The air in a busy cabin usually contains fewer germs than other busy areas.

The air in the cabin of a commercial flight is fresh and re-circulating. The temperature is regulated, which makes it easy to achieve a small amount of moisture. However, airplanes usually have low humidity and extremely dry air, which is a consequence of flying at high altitudes. And recirculated air passes through filters that capture 95% of airborne germs, according to Business Insider. In addition, the air changes frequently, every two minutes or so.

That being said, it’s still possible to get sick on a plane. Although the air in the plane is usually clean, the various surfaces you can touch on an airplane are not. It is always important to carry hand sanitizer on an airplane and wipe surfaces such as toilet door handles, arms and tray tables. You are also much more likely to catch germs at the airport, where there are often large numbers of people standing in crowded places, but there are no recycled air or air filters.

The cabin crew cannot hold a passenger and arrest them

If you thought the cabin crew could not hold a passenger or arrest him, think again. Ultimately, the final decision on whether or not a passenger should be detained is up to the pilot. But because the pilot is really busy with the plane, the cabin crew has the power to hold them accountable.

Any passenger who threatens the safety or well-being of other passengers is likely to be detained, usually with handcuffs. In some flights, aircraft perform this, while in others, the cabin crew is responsible. Depending on the rules you are actually violating on a plane, a pilot can notify the authorities of your destination and has officially arrested you.

Drunk and unruly behavior is one of the main reasons why passengers end up on a flight. Any threats of violence or abuse, physical or verbal, are also likely to land someone in handcuffs. Convicted prisoners have also been handed over to plane passengers who have seriously threatened to cause the safety of other passengers by doing things like trying to open the cabin doors during the flight.

Passengers can open cabin doors during the flight

If you try to open the cabin doors during the flight, you will notice two things. The first is that you will be detained on the plane, arrested when you land, and possibly charged and sentenced to prison or a large fine. The second is that the cabin doors will not really open.

Because the pressure inside the aircraft does not match the pressure outside the aircraft during a flight, the cabin doors cannot actually be opened, even by the most powerful passenger. The air pressure inside the cabin increases artificially because outside it is dangerously low when traveling at high altitudes. The cabin door is exercised when closed, the power of which is strong enough to ensure that passengers cannot open the doors themselves.

It’s a different story as soon as the plane lands and the pressure difference is reduced. But trying to open the door during this period, as the plane ascends to the gate, would also be a danger to other passengers on a plane and it is possible that the perpetrator will be arrested. Before the doors open, the emergency slides must be disarmed, so only the cabin crew is allowed to open the doors.

Throwing in a storm is a death sentence

If you’ve ever had a hurricane, you know how scary it can be. But any pilot will tell you that thunder does not actually increase the risk of a collision. Pilots avoid storms, but this is because they cause disturbances that may be uncomfortable for passengers. This is not a matter of safety, but a matter of comfort.

Lighting can damage the aircraft in the event of a collision, but this would not affect the overall safety of the aircraft. According to the KLM Royal Dutch Airlines blog, every plane that receives lightning is inspected immediately after landing.

Here’s what flight attendants are kind enough to tell passengers

