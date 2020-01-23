The most popular baby names of 2020 have been predicted and we love them all

Choosing the perfect nickname for your little one is not easy. Should you choose one of the most popular 2019 baby names? Or should you take a step ahead and choose something from the names that will be in fashion in 2028? How about reviving one of these baby names that are soon to disappear? And there are baby names that have been banned, in case you want to call your newborn Facebook or @.

If you’re having a baby this year and still struggling to find the right name, you can take inspiration from the latest suggestions from Bloom and Wild.

They’ve compiled a list of what they plan to be the most popular baby names of 2020 based on celebrity inspiration, popular TV shows and movies, and floral trends.

It looks like some of the best names of 2019 have been pushed off the list, as there is no Amelia or Olivia in sight.

Let’s see what experts believe to be the most popular baby names of 2020…

Popular baby names 2020

Ivy

Jasmine

Archie

Standby

Edward

Meghan

Ariana

Billie

Floral names will also be a huge trend (and we’re here for that), with Poppy, Lily, Ivy, Willow and Daisy in mind.

Marisa Thomas, brand manager at Bloom & Wild: “Floral names such as Poppy and Lily continue to be popular names for girls, and we are also starting to see a resurgence of older names such as Ivy and Violet. “More unusual floral names like Willow are also on the rise. We believe rarer choices like this will continue to gain popularity in the coming years.”

Baby naming site Nameberry has also released a list of names they think will be popular this year…

Boys names 2020

Austin Alva Acacius Tate Diego Easton Lucius Cash Ash Luca

Girls names 2020

Adah Reese Mika Paisley Amina Teagan Nova Will have pearl Billie

It’s no surprise that these names make the cut because they are adorable.

Would you like to choose one of these sweet and unique baby names?

We all love them to be honest.