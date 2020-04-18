The most passionate place in England during the lockdown – the Scottish Sun

BRITS were confined in their homes during the lockdown to subside after family days and natural places.

Among the top spots in England are Trebah Garden in Cornwall, whale watching at Gairloch and Audley End Miniature Railway on Essex.

Bristol International Balloon Festival is one of the top UK days registered this month at Bimble – an application that lets you collect, store and share your favorite places Credits: Getty – Contributors

In the past two weeks, Bimble – an application that allows you to collect, store and share your favorite places – has experienced a 70 percent increase in web traffic, with users who want to create a post-isolation destination list.

But instead of busy beaches and popular tourist attractions, the trend is more hidden gems.

Hiking trails, outdoor adventure parks, and parks are increasingly popular and instead of restaurants, community members are also looking for culinary experiences.

Bimble CEO Francesca Howland told Sun Online Travel: “We have seen a sharp increase in people throughout the UK making a list of places they like and aspire to visit.

“Likewise, users in other countries are following this local trend by making a list of places close to their own homes”

Trebah Garden in Cornwall is featured in the top five public parks that Britain wants after Credit: Alamy

Francesca continues: “We have seen people plan all kinds of vacations – registering good small hotels, beaches and coffee shops in distant places, as well as some wonderful staycation ideas throughout the country.

“It’s great to see people looking above and above the more obvious tourist attractions in search of a hidden neighborhood gem.”

Read on to see some of the most passionate places in the UK now …

Hiking:

Wistmans Wood in Devon is an ancient group of dwarf oaks that sit on DartmoorCredit: Getty Images – Getty

Old Man Storr on the Isle of Skye can be seen for miles around him and has the island’s most famous walking features. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Lake District National Park, which recently became a UNESCO world heritage site, welcomes 18 million visitors a year: Credit: Alamy

Stone circle and avebury Avebury was built in prehistoric England, roughly between 2850 BC and 2200 BCCredit: Getty Images – Getty

Malham Cove in the Yorkshire Dales was formed by a waterfall that carried meltwater from a glacier more than 12,000 years ago. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Fun / Adventure / Day Out:

Rye in East Sussex is a unique city on a hill with cobbled streets like Mermaid Street, pictured, showing medieval, half-timbered houses. Credit: Getty – Contributor

Chatsworth House, a stately home in Derbyshire was used as Mr Darcy’s rural residence in the BBC’s adaptation of Pride and PrejudiceCredit: Alamy

Portmeirion is likely to be found on the corner of the Amalfi coast, but is actually a tourist village in Gwynedd, North Wales Credits: Alamy

Sennen Cove is a pristine beach in Cornwall that is popular with surfers and sun sharks, who forage in clear waters in July. Credit: Alamy

Ryedale Folk Museum in the heart of North York Moors National Park is an open-air museum exhibit from the Iron Age to the 1950s. Credit: Alamy

Gairloch in Scotland is considered one of the best places to watch whales, dolphins, sun sharks and seals at UKCredit: Alamy

The Upside Down House on Brighton seafront is also upside down, allowing fun photographs for a group of friends and family. Credit: Alamy Live News

The Bristol International Balloon Festival is the largest annual hot air balloon in Europe, meetCredit: Getty – Contributor

Zip World Slate Caverns is a former slate quarry in Wales with views to Snowdonia, where you can open an 1890m zip from half the height of Snowdon to the underground Credit: Alamy

The Audley End Miniature Train and the Enchanted Fairy and Elf Walk are family days near Saffron Walden, Essex Credit: Alamy

Foodie Experience:

Credit: Alamy

Borough Market at London Bridge serves food from all over the world

The Talbot Yard Food Court in Malton, North Yorkshire, is a converted collection of stables offering everything from master patissier Florian Poirot to artisan bread, gelato, pork pie, and fancy coffee. Credit: Alamy

The Magpie Fish & Chips cafe in Whitby has a year-long queue thanks to its famous grub. Credit: Alamy

Gardens and Flowers:

Trebah Park in Cornwall is a sub-tropical paradise with a beach background which is one of Cornwall’s Great Parks Credit: Alamy

Ness Botanic Gardens in Liverpool is a 64 hectare beautiful park on the Wirral peninsula which was planted more than 100 years ago. Credit: Alamy

Inside one of the greenhouses in the Royal Botanic Gardens in Edinburgh Credit: Alamy

People relax on the grass at Birmingham Botanical Gardens in Midlands Credit: Alamy

Columbia Road Flower Market is a very popular market in East London. Credit: Robert Harding World Imagery – Getty