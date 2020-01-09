The most important thing when working on your dream job is to keep the dream alive

Loading...

When I was a teenager, I always thought the most magical place on a racetrack was on the other side of the fence and deserved a paycheck that did what she loved. When I was younger, I stared at the central field and wished I had the status, or the right, or the ability to teleport to get me down from the stands. I knew I would be the happiest person in the world when I did that.

But just as it is magical to do your dream job, there is something magical about being outside. I can vividly remember the years I longed for racing weekends without knowing that in the years of my career as a motorsport journalist I sometimes miss the casual irresponsibility that a fan in the stands brings.

I haven’t been on the other side for a long time because it’s easy to get caught at work. You have to write stories and meet deadlines, and you have to integrate everything into a tight little weekend where the main show only lasts a few hours.

But it is important to plan the fun you once had at work, because your dream job is only when you allow it. Otherwise, it’s just another job.

The first bend on the Circuit of The Americas, if you haven’t seen it yet, leads up to a large hill where grandstands and general-access spectators sit in the grass. It is a sight when it is full, and its height gives a view of the entire front of the route to anyone who is not unfortunate enough to be blocked by the person in front of it. Cars race up the hill and then disappear on the other side into a realm that can only be seen on the big screens near the pit lane.

During the Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend last November, I decided that I should at least take some time to sit on that hill and relive how I fell in love with what I did do – not because I had to be reminded why I love sport, but because it is important to experience this love from time to time.

This is because the reality of your dream job as a racing journalist is often much less sensory than it appeared as a viewer: everyone signs up for a media ID card, and in general, much of the racing happens in a giant room with a number of TVs that we watch all sit almost militaristically and have just as much space and charging stations between us. It’s like being in a large, more professional classroom with an intercom announcer that informs journalists about the status of drivers, directs calls, and displays race feeds. Watching races at home is similar, except that team radios are less accessible and there is no way to go outside and interview relevant people if necessary.

Many of your live social media updates during a race come from someone watching on a screen, just like you, but with a little more access.

Of course, this applies not only to access to press conferences and other media, but also to watching a program on TV like everyone else. But the reality is that big racing events house rooms filled with countless bodies to cover up these events, eyes glued to a screen as the real, living racing cars scream outside. The WLAN and charging connections are located in these rooms. An author often has to be there to get the most up-to-date information that people expect from a motorsport website. The deadlines are louder than those of the racing car if your salary depends on it.

At the Circuit of The Americas, it was one of those weekends when the weather was just sunny enough to warm up with a good jacket, but just cool enough to challenge. The blotchy grass was as pale yellow in most places as it was in winter, and the areas it didn’t cover showed the dark, uneven brown dirt that would be the seat of choice for a group of people when the big race started Sunday.

The Masters Historic cars were soon ready for a session – you know, the old, loud F1 cars – and I was ready to hear them cry in person, not on a show in a room nearby. I pulled an old towel out of my backpack and dropped it on the floor, stretched out my combat boots, and went to the show I had missed so many times.

I paid almost bizarre attention to this show because I could. I was free to choose whether to ride tightly or just wear a shy smile as the cars rushed by, and that was a freedom I hadn’t given myself for a long time. I let my head stupidly follow the first curve, just as I made my head draw silly circles when it followed a selected car on an oval route when I religiously participated in NASCAR as a fan in the stands. I saw some people posing for photos with the track in the background, and I saw others explain what happened to the poor, uninterested soul they dragged to the races this weekend. I looked at all of the Mercedes and Ferrari gear and remembered that I used to wear fan clothes instead of work clothes before the races, and I was reluctant to joke about people’s Haas F1 Rich Energy shirts because i i didn’t know if they were kidding too. I giggle a little every time anyway. It felt great.

And then the red flag for the session fluttered, and it was F1 on the right track, so it’s my turn to step on the walls that too often make me forget what simple joy is only on the other side. It was time to get to work because I was there.

But with the little time I had allowed myself to sit around and enjoy the weekend, I went about the topic much more relaxed and grounded than I had felt in a long time. Sure, I would watch most of the F1 race on a monitor, but at least I managed to get away from my job and be a bit of the blissful spectator.

In many ways, working in your dream job changes a lot of things about the dream that led you there. It doesn’t necessarily have to cloud the magic, it changes your approach to it.

After all, it’s no longer a dream. It fills your waking hours.

In the media center, the separation from the atmosphere that caused you to fall in love with the sport is not obvious or not at all conscious. It’s just work, and your job is often to be in the media center to do that job.

But it takes a toll, because all you have to do is remember what it feels like to just sit down and feel the onslaught of a lot of silly, disgustingly loud and wasteful euphoric racing cars without constantly making notes or dissecting any movement , You miss that, even if you never knew.