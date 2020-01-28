Welcome to First Things First, Adweek’s new daily resource for marketers. We publish the content every morning under First Things First on Adweek.com (like this post). However, if you want it to go straight to your inbox, you can sign up for the email here.

Planters pauses its # RIPeanut campaign, but will still air its Super Bowl spot

After the death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others, Planters pressed the pause button in his morbid Super Bowl campaign in which Mr. Peanut died. The brand continues to plan to release its big game spot about Mr. Peanut’s funeral, but will not continue its paid efforts on Twitter and YouTube. The decidedly dark campaign is a gamble – death sometimes works (hello, Bud Knight) and sometimes not (hello, Nationwide Child … and yes, that’s two clues to that child in two newsletters this week) – and what has if it was originally made successful it could also be its downfall. The campaign dominated Twitter last week, but Planters’ heavily advertised tweets about Mr. Peanut’s death didn’t look good when compared to the Kobe tribute-filled Twitter schedules.

How do celebrities end up in Super Bowl ads?

One of the more intriguing stories we’ve written about the Super Bowl is about the process agencies and brands that manage to get a celebrity to the Super Bowl. This story pulls back the curtain as The Marketing Arm and the Omnicom agency helped win 26 celebrities in 13 ads in the last two Super Bowls, including David Harbor in Tide’s legendary campaign “It’s a Tide Ad”.

Adweek’s surreal Super Bowl ad shows the strengths and shortcomings of AI

We have reported in previous stories that AI is not yet writing text, but our Super Bowl Pitch bot has proven that AI still has a long way to go before it takes people’s jobs. While the bot has produced strange pitches, it tends to follow a dark, crazy path with apocalyptic scenarios (and a remarkably high number of robot-rioting pitches). However, the AI ​​is striking for the attention of marketers because of its potential.

Brands mourn Kobe Bryant’s shocking social media release

After Kobe Bryant’s death, brands such as Nike (his current shoe brand), Adidas (his former shoe brand) and BodyArmor Sports Drink, for which he once wrote a campaign, paid tribute to the Black Mamba.

Connected: After Bryant’s death, the Las Vegas convention and visitor authorities decided to postpone the start of their new campaign, which would have triggered a new slogan. An ad within the campaign aired during the Grammys because it was too late to get the spot out.

