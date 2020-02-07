The most important thing on Friday – Adweek

Welcome to First Things First, Adweek’s new daily resource for marketers. We publish the content every morning under First Things First on Adweek.com (like this post). However, if you want it to go straight to your inbox, you can sign up for the email here.

Jeeps Groundhog Day Super Bowl Crowd Pleaser almost didn’t air

Jeep’s Groundhog Day Super Bowl spot with Bill Murray has been consistently recognized as a crowd favorite and tops the adweek list of the 10 best Super Bowl ads of 2020, as well as the picks from our Instagram followers and USA Today’s annual meter. But last-minute production could never have aired, considering that the brand started shooting 10 days before the Super Bowl – shortly after Bill Murray only approved two weeks before the game. Several other elements were also in the air, including the actual product that the advertising would focus on and the fact that Jeep didn’t even have a guaranteed in-game slot.

Janelle Monáe reports in the New York Times about the 1619 project

The actress, singer and producer Janelle Monáe will tell a 30-second commercial for The New York Times entitled The 1619 Project. The 1619 Project was published last year and is supervised by Nikole Hannah-Jones from Times Magazine. It examined the time when enslaved Africans came to the colonies 400 years ago and how slavery has shaped American society since then. This is the second time that the newspaper has received an ad during the Academy Awards after buying an ad space for its The Truth Is Hard campaign during the 2017 Academy Awards.

John Cena and a herd of talking purple cows ride to Experian’s rescue for car buyers

Actor wrestler John Cena appears in a new Experian campaign in which he leads a surreal charge against cattle with purple spots to help a driver who is stranded in the middle of nowhere thanks to his low credit. In the ad promoting an Experian product called Boost, which immediately increases customer creditworthiness, the cows say “Booooost” rather than “Moooooo”, a mnemonic tactic to keep the product name in viewers’ memories. This is just the latest in Cena’s long and illustrious march through the advertising landscape. More Experian ads will appear in the coming months.

Edie Falco on the return to television and how Trump asked her to film the avatar sequels

Edie Falco returned to television on Thursday night in her first ongoing television series role since Sister Jackie’s end in 2015, and now played in the CBS drama Tommy as the NYPD officer who becomes LA’s first female police chief. Falco is still best known for playing Carmela Soprano in HBO’s The Sopranos. He is the only actress to win Emmys in both the drama and comedy categories (for The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie). She spoke to Adweek about the return to television, how close she had come to not auditioning for The Sopranos, why she didn’t show up in ads and more.

The best of the rest: the latest top news and insights

Ad of the day: Adobe’s Trippy Ode to Creativity for the Oscars

Adobe’s mixed media campaign, which is planned for the 92nd Academy Awards, is about democratizing creativity and making the program series accessible to everyone. The spot, created by the Goodby Silverstein & Partners agency, takes viewers on a colorful, hypnotic journey through Willy Wonka’s graphics, video and photo editing and web development tools and the chocolate factory. It shows images created by more than 1,000 creatives using Adobe tools, including a Make Art Not War work by Shepard Fairey and a psychedelic illustration by Frida Kahlo by Victoria Pavlov, as well as an appearance by activist Malala Yousafzai and a cameo by Grammy The winner Billie Eilish will appear at this year’s Oscars. Learn more about creating the ad and what it contains.

