The most iconic Super Bowl rest time looks through the years

Perhaps even more memorable than the Super Bowl winners are the halftime artists. With earlier superstars such as Prince, Katy Perry and Diana Ross, music is usually central, but, as Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson proved in 2004, wardrobe (and its failures) can often be the center of attention. With Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performing in the 2020 Super Bowl, here are some of the most iconic looks to decorate the stage over the years.

Although the performance of Adam Levine 2019 was the most memorable when he undressed to show off his chest full of tattoos, Atlanta native Big Boi made a big statement in this oversized fur coat.

Travis Scott may have played only one song during the Super Bowl 2019, but his outfit made a lasting impression; there were enough tweets and memes about his oversized Louis Vuitton belt.

Justin Timberlake’s ‘Man of the Woods’ phase from 2018 included a lot of camo, orange bandanas – and this Stella McCartney shirt with a mountain landscape compared to a standard computer background.

Lady Gaga is known for exaggerated costumes, and the Super Bowl 2017 was no different. The singer was completely covered with Swarovski crystals, from her eye makeup to her knee-high boots when she made history as the first person to use the word “transgender” during the rest period.

Beyoncé performed in 2016 with Bruno Mars. The “Formation” singer made a statement by channeling Michael Jackson’s 1993 Super Bowl performance, while her backup dancers wore costumes that evoked the Black Panther Party in the midst of a national debate on police brutality. Bruno Mars and his team match in black leather and gold.

Although Left Shark stole the spotlight during Katy Perry’s rest period in 2015, the singer “California Gurls” had several clear and creative wardrobe changes. Some of her more memorable looks were this beach ball-inspired bra and skirt, as well as a flame-covered outfit for her hit, “Roar.”

Madonna channeled another queen – Cleopatra – for part of her performance in 2012, which also featured CeeLo Green, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A and LMFAO. She opened the show with “Vogue.”

Before Prince’s appearance in 2007, the airspace was opened in Miami. Although it rained hard all the time, Prince was not impressed in a turquoise suit, an orange shirt and a black headscarf.

The 2004 Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake halftime show will be in shame for what she didn’t wear at the end. The event inspired a new term – “wardrobe interference” – and saw Jackson banned from many channels and radio stations.

In 2003, Shania Twain wore a leather jacket to the floor, a small crystal bra and high boots. No Doubt and Sting followed her performance of “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and “Up”.

In 2001, Nelly claimed neutral territory in the match between the Baltimore Ravens and the New York Giants with his collaged shirt. Meanwhile, Britney Spears, NSYNC and Aerosmith headliner dressed in their early eights best.

Diana Ross always steals the show, and she did that in a huge orange and purple dress during her performance in 1996.

