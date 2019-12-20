The most famous music of 2019 was obsessed with the Apocalypse

Loading...

This article will be published as part of the Uproxx Music Critics Survey 2019. Discover the results here.

Something at the end of a decade is freaking people out. Turning the calendar over can be the promise of new beginnings and exciting, unforeseen opportunities. But more often, it just seems to cause deep concern about how we're all going to fail. Every decade, right now, not only feels like the end of an era, but also the end of the world.

In the past 50 years of popular music, a well-known pattern of anxiety has emerged at the end of the decade. Half a century ago this month, The Rolling Stones released one of their biggest albums, Let It Bleed, and booked it with two rock classics about the apocalypse: "Gimme Shelter," which explains that widespread annihilation is "just a shot away," And "you can't always get what you want," an epitaph for the faded flower power "peace is possible!" Delusions of the 1960s. Critics were immediately taken with these issues and how they spoke at a time of war, murder, and intense political polarization. Greil Marcus, in his review for Rolling Stone, remarkably called Let It Bleed an album about "this era and the breakdown of its light and weak liberation".

Almost exactly 10 years later, The Clash released the title London Calling in December 1979. The album begins with the thrilling title track, in which Joe Strummer paints a horrifying portrait of contemporary England that has been besieged by foreign invaders, morally and artistically bankrupt cultures, climate change. (Although Joe was obsessed with the Ice Age, not global warming.) Rolling Stone later called it the best of the 1980s album, perhaps the most outrageous example of music releases that bend the calendar according to their list-making deadlines.

A decade later, the most critically acclaimed song in 1989 was arguably the greatest protest hymn of all time, in which Chuck D declared a rhetorical struggle against white supremacy that was to trigger a real revolution. Anger against the machine took a similar stance in 1999 on one of the year's most popular and critically acclaimed rock records, The Battle Of Los Angeles, while The Flaming Lips considered mortality and what a lost and unjust world was like. "Waitin 'for a Superman" on the most popular indie LP of the year, The Soft Bulletin.

By 2009, this concern about the inevitability of death – our own personal apocalypse – was compounded by the optimism of the early Obama era. You can hear this hope in the domestic fantasies of the year 's top rated album, Animal Collective & # 39; s Merriwether Post Pavilion, in which Noah "Panda Bear" Lennox sings that he only wants "a real house", one Relative desire like the US housing bubble to burst and a sustained recession slumped and never seemed to go away completely in the 2010s.

All of this is of course a preamble for the moment. Uproxx's annual critics' survey immediately shows that the most prestigious albums of 2019 were often inevitably devastated worldwide. After all these years, our fiery dissolution still feels like a shot away.

The catastrophic challenges of climate change are central to Weyes Blood's beautiful soft rock fantasy Titanic Rising, in which Natalie Mering mourns a world that she has already given up as a lost cause. "It's a wild time to live," she sighs sardonically, a tone that also evokes the tired resignation that Ezra Koenig in "How Long?" "How long does it take for us to sink to the bottom of the sea?" He wonders.

Jenny Lewis is less direct in her apocalyptic fear of the excellent On The Line, although the images she uses are similarly funereal. ("After everything is said and done, we'll all be skulls," she concludes in "Heads Gonna Roll.") Even Taylor Swift, who was classified as publicly apolitical on social media in the 2016 presidential election, has joined us collective malaise on her "comeback" album "Lover", in which she admits "honey, I'm afraid" in the sorta-political song "Miss Americana And The Heartbreak Prince".

And then there is the most critically loved LP of the year, Lana Del Reys Norman F * Cking Rockwell, an album that I found fascinating, funny, mesmerizing and frustrating. NFR's most powerful track, "The Greatest", is an almost gorgeous song that is structured like a final missive from a dying planet. The closing lines are particularly well drawn and cinematic:

LA is on fire, it is getting hot

Kanye West is blonde and gone

"Life on Mars" is not just a song

Oh, the live stream is almost on

What kept me from fully accepting Del Rey's undeniably impressive and thoughtful Magnum opus is the sleek nihilism of the album's most cited poetry: "The culture is lit and I had a ball." You see this kind of sentiment pop again and again on social media, this deaf-funny passivity about how this is a hell world and life is a garbage fire and how everything deteriorates and there is nothing we can do to make it better. I surely understand why people think this way and how writing a quick tweet that contains hundreds of likes and retweets can provide a temporary break from the uninterrupted tide of fearful impending disasters we face every day. But I also can't really buy myself. I will not buy myself because the belief that the world will soon end would make me end this life immediately.

In other words, I would feel like David Berman, whose Purple Mountains album devastated more than any other music I heard this year, and whose suicide a month after the album was released this summer still bother me a lot. Berman's wordy folk rock sounds aren't for everyone, but the only thing his critics can't blame him for is Glib. Here was a man in the amazing Margaritas at the Mall who furiously denounced God's ambivalence in a world with so much suffering and then continued his despair with a terrible, tragic act of self-extinction.

Berman's shocking death signals the crucial difference to the apocalyptic music of 2019 compared to previous pop end times like "Gimme Shelter" and "London Calling" and "Fight The Power" and even "Waitin & # 39; For A Superman" and "My Girls ". So much of our music this year was defiant of what wants to destroy us. We were not enthusiastic about loud and cheeky protest songs in which we were asked to act. Instead, we filled our heads with pretty, gentle, clever, witty, and thoroughly defeated gallows humor, provided that our fate is already sealed.

And although I have aesthetically enjoyed much of this music, I philosophically reject it. I love David Berman's music, but I don't want to end up like him. Instead of "the culture was lit and I had a ball" I found more resonance in "I don't want to live like this but I don't want to die" from Father Of The Bride's central title, "Harmony Hall", a lyric that recognizes the seriousness of our situation without giving in to it.

Like Ezra Koenig, Sharon Van Etten recently became a parent. Your breathtaking LP Remind Me Tomorrow is filled with the (perhaps misguided, but still immortal) hope for the future that you must have when you give birth to a new person. The album ends with "Stay", a deeply moving hymn sung by a mother to her child:

Find a way to stand

And a time to go

Let go to be led

I don't know how it ends

This song is about wanting to be there for your child, even if you cannot guarantee what future this child will have as an act of faith. Maybe this is a hell world. And if you are convinced that we are running out of time, I cannot give you a convincing argument. But for the moment, the world is still spinning, and while the trifles of our little jealousy and simple obsession ultimately fade away from the disasters that await us all, I'm still thrilled to be alive.

So despite everything, I was thrilled by Angel Olsen's All Mirrors and Tyler The Creator & # 39; s Igor, who both treat romantic hardships as the end of the world. Because that's how they feel when you're right in the middle of it. It is the best-worst and worst-best to be on this planet.

And who could ever forget the great Billie Eilish, who turned 18 this week and is behaving the way you could hope for. The "NO MUSIC ON A DEAD PLANET" t-shirt she wore at the American Music Awards showed her political awareness, but her defining message of 2019 was the perfectly snotty "duh" that made her massive hit "Bad Guy" into the stratosphere. Even if we stare at our possible extinction, the carefree attitude of our most famous teenager remains undiluted. Bless the indomitable human spirit.

