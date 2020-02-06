Wrestling can be written as a script, but people can be seriously injured by some of the wrestling moves. Just look at WWE’s Paige, Edge, and Daniel Bryan, who all suffered end-of-career injuries. Fortunately, some of them are cured enough to return, but look at these assassinations.

Samoa Joe’s Muscle Buster

Samoa Joe had one of the most dangerous wrestling moves in NXT. The muscle buster was to lift another wrestler, stick it in the neck and head, and then drop it.

While Joe had made this move without problems for years, it had a serious impact on Tyson Kidd and ended as good as his career. Neither was to blame, but the move was banned from television.

Return to the WWE – The Canadian Destroyer

The Canadian destroyer was first made by a wrestler named Petey Williams. While Williams is best known for his appearances in impact wrestling, he has traveled the world.

One of the wrestlers using this move in the WWE is none other than Rey Mysterio. Rey is known for his soaring and bold moves, so it’s not uncommon for Rey Mysterio to have this move in his arsenal.

Even if the Canadian destroyer is not excluded from the WWE, it is a step that will do serious damage if done wrong. If the move is made incorrectly, the wrestler in question could land incorrectly on his neck. It is also important to know that the train was on the list of blocked trains at the same time.

The fear of the WWE Women’s Division – The Rack Attack

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R72x1nCeB3k (/ embed)

You may be wondering why this particular move made it onto our list of the most dangerous wrestling moves. Although it doesn’t look as spectacular as the Muscle Buster or the Canadian Destroyer, this step is surprisingly dangerous.

RACK ATTACK 2.0 FTW (Nikki Bella is a Badass) #WWERochester

Cred IG suplexandstilettos 📸 pic.twitter.com/yWmrqEXKK5

– 💕✨ (@ AnnetteReid24) August 27, 2018

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with the latest information on Ringside Pro’s Pro Wrestling Entertainment. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

Nikki Bella’s Rack Attack isn’t that dangerous for the wrestler who takes it, but it’s extremely dangerous for the wrestler who does it. The Rack Attack was Nikki’s finisher for the longest time, but she had to stop. The sheer pressure on Nikki’s neck left her with multiple and severe neck injuries. She would even perform a dance about the injury while staying at Dancing with the Stars, where she met her current fiance and future baby father Artem.

Chair shot to the head

You will be relieved that a full-blown chair that was shot in the head is actually banned in the WWE. And there are good reasons for that. This move was responsible for concussions, hemorrhages, and even long-term health problems like chronic traumatic encephalopathies. It’s scary to think that most wrestlers used this train before it was banned.

While the headshot is on the list of blocked moves, you will see many variations of this move in wrestling. Needless to say, it can still go horribly wrong!

The Diving Headbutt – A move that ends in the WWE

Some of the most dangerous wrestling moves in this overview were created by chance. The diving head thrust is one such movement. Of course, this doesn’t make the move any less dangerous.

Many wrestlers have used this train, including Chris Benoit and Daniel Bryan. It’s about jumping off the top rope and heading straight for the other person’s head, which is a significant danger for both parties.

It’s no surprise that this step expires, especially considering Chris Benoit’s backstory. In short, he ended up killing his family and then himself. It was later believed that serious brain damage was the cause of his terrible actions. Despite his behavior, many fans are still demanding Hall of Fame induction for the late wrestler.

Rarely used Tiger driver

Although the Tiger Driver looks incredibly impressive, you won’t see it very often during WWE wrestling. The reason again lies in the associated danger.

To run the Tiger Driver, a wrestler must pull up the opponent’s arms and then rotate them to make a forward-facing power bomb. The danger with this move? You guessed it! The neck.

For this move to be harmless, the wrestler in question must land on his back. However, if the squad is a short distance away, the enemy could land on the neck with catastrophic results.

The strong burning hammer

The Burning Hammer was invented by Kenta Kobashi, one of the most legendary Japanese wrestlers of all time. Interestingly, he only used this train seven times throughout his career. This shows how dangerous it really is.

To run a Burning Hammer, a wrestler must run an inverted Death Valley Driver. This means that the opponent can land on the neck and spine, which can lead to serious injuries. Only a handful of wrestlers use this train to this day. Most of them don’t even try for a reason.

The Piledriver

You may be very familiar with a variant of the Piledriver. The Tombstone Piledriver is widely used by The Undertaker and Kane. However, the original piledriver is more dangerous.

The Piledriver almost lands the opponent on the head, so even a small mistake can lead to serious injuries. One wrestler who has suffered a serious injury from this move is Stone Cold Steve Austin. He suffered a broken neck after falling on his head. In other words, there is absolutely no room for errors in this step. Nevertheless, the move continues to be used regularly.

Should all dangerous movements be prohibited?

AHHHHHHHHHHHH !!!!!! @MARKOSTUNT FROM THE BALCONY INTO A RANA !!!!!!!! #GCW #LiveFastDieYoung @GCWrestling_

▶ ️https: //t.co/wvp97miusd pic.twitter.com/fLD1AtKKtV

– Kayden (@ KVR216), September 22, 2018

The short answer to this question is “no” because wrestlers are training to perform these moves. Still, there are some moves where the risk is just too high and wrestling organizers should consider this. Wrestlers put their bodies on the line every time they enter a match, but it should be fine.