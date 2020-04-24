The most current quantities on COVID-19 in Canada

The most current figures of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 situations in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET on April 24, 2020:

There are 42,105 verified and presumptive instances in Canada.

_ Quebec: 21,838 verified (including 1,243C deaths, 4,484 settled)

_ Ontario: 12,879 verified (like 713 fatalities, 6,680 fixed)

_ Alberta: 3,720 verified (like 68 deaths, 1,357 resolved)

_ British Columbia: 1,824 verified (which includes 94 fatalities, 1,092 settled)

_ Nova Scotia: 827 verified (which include 16 fatalities, 358 fixed)

_ Saskatchewan: 326 confirmed (like 4 deaths, 261 fixed)

_ Manitoba: 251 confirmed (such as 6 fatalities, 174 solved), 11 presumptive

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 256 confirmed (such as 3 deaths, 199 resolved)

_ New Brunswick: 118 verified (such as 104 resolved)

_ Prince Edward Island: 26 verified (together with 24 fixed)

_ Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed

_ Yukon: 11 confirmed (like 8 fixed)

_ Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (together with 5 settled)

_ Nunavut: No confirmed conditions

_ Total: 42,105 (11 presumptive, 42,094 verified which includes 2,147 deaths, 14,746 solved)

This report by The Canadian Push was first published April 24, 2020

The Canadian Push