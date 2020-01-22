The most complete brain map ever is here: A Fly's 'Connectome'

When asked what is so special about Drosophila melanogaster, or the ordinary fruit fly, Gerry Rubin starts quickly. Rubin stung and stung flying for decades, among other things as a leader in efforts to sequence their genome. So let him count their merits. For example, expert navigators snoop around without bumping into walls. They also have great memories, he adds. Deprived of their senses, they can find their way into a room – just like you, if you were suddenly blindfolded, you could probably escape through which door you last entered.

“Fruit flies are very capable,” he estimates. And all that skill, although in a brain as large as a poppy seed, involves a number of neural circuits that are similar to ours – a product of our distant common ancestor. For that reason, as director of the Janelia Research Campus, part of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, he has led a team that maps the physical wiring of the flying brain to the very last neuron for the past 12 years.

Janelia researchers announced an important step in that search on Wednesday, in which they released a wiring diagram of the fly brain with 25,000 neurons and the 20 million connections between them. The so-called “connectome” corresponds to the hemibrain of the fly, an area with a diameter of about 250 microns – the size of a house dust mite or the thickness of two strands of hair. It is about a third of the total flight brain and contains many of the critical regions responsible for memory, navigation and learning.

Rubin hopes that wiring diagrams such as this, which show neurons involved in navigation, will give researchers a better idea of ​​how brain circuits work.

Illustration: FlyEm / Janelia Research Campus

Researchers such as Rubin believe that a physical blueprint of the brain can become a raw material for neuroscientists – what kind of brain science does what genome sequences have done for genetics. The argument is that to get somewhere with the understanding of brain circuits, you first have to know what the circuits are and what kind of cells they merge. That physical schema becomes a roadmap for all kinds of questions, Rubin says – from understanding the role of brain wiring in psychiatric disorders to how our brains store memories.

It would clearly be nice to answer those questions with a fully human connectome. But that is still far away. Fully analyzing even the smallest amount of brain matter requires an enormous amount of time and estimate.

Hence the brain of the modest fruit fly, with a millionth of the number of its own neurons. Drosophila is only the second adult animal to map its brain circuitry at this level of detail, following the nematode C. elegans, in 1986. The task was much more modest. The entire nervous system comprised 302 neurons and 7000 connections – small enough for researchers, with sufficient effort, to get the job done by physically shaving layers of cells, printing images taken with an electron microscope and tracing them with colored pencils . The complexity of the flying brain is two orders of magnitude larger – so the gap of three decades to get it done.