The most common flu strain in Massachusetts

Loading...

Influenza report: flu strain B is the most common in Massachusetts

Updated: 5:19 p.m. EST Jan 10, 2020

Hide transcript

View transcript

MARIA: NEW INFORMATION ON THE MASSACHUSETTS INFLUENZA. HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY THAT THE INFLUENZA SEVERITY HAS BEEN MODERATE THIS WEEK. THE PERCENTAGE OF INFLUENZA-TYPE CASES HAS INCREASED AND IS GREATER THAN THE PRECEDING TWO YEARS OF THE SAME WEEK. I AM JOINED NOW BY DR. PRESIDENT MARK LEMONS OF THE DEPARTMENT OF EMERGENCY MEDICINE AT NEWTON-WELLESLEY HOSPITAL THANK YOU FOR JOINING US. WE APPRECIATE THIS. How bad is the flu strain this year? >> I think it will be serious. IF YOU LOOK AT THE AUSTRALIAN DATA, THEY HAVE A SEVERE STRAIN, IT’S STILL IN PROGRESS MARIA: WE ARE SAYING THIS YEAR AND YOU SAY GOING TO GET YOUR FLU SHOT. >> EXACTLY. MARIA: WHY? PEOPLE SAY THE PERCENTAGE IS ENOUGH GOOD. >> THE VACCINE IS BETTER THIS YEAR. IT HAS EVERYTHING FOR EASY VALENCIA. MARIA: INFLUENZA B IS WHAT WE SEE. WHAT DOES IT MEAN? >> TWO THIRD PARTIES OF INFLUENZA ARE AND A THIRD COME FROM THE REVERSE YEAR BEFORE. IT IS UNUSUAL THAT B HITS US FIRST. MARIA: IS IT LESS SERIOUS OR MORE SERIOUS. >> LESS SERIOUS. MARIA: BUT ALWAYS GET THIS PHOTO? >> YES. MARIA: LET’S TALK ABOUT PREVENTION. I HAVE TO BOIL YOUR CHICKEN AND MAKE A LARGE SOUP. THERE ARE MANY WAYS YOU THINK IT CAN BE TREATED >> IF YOU ARE YOUNG AND HEALTHY AND YOU COME WITH THE INFLUENZA, YOU MANAGE BETTER. I think you will cover just fine. MARIA: IF NO? >> If you get sick and feel sick and short of breath in the air, see a doctor. OTHERWISE MOST PEOPLE RECOVER FROM THEIR OWN. ELDERLY PEOPLE, YOUNG CHILDREN WITH CHRONIC CONDITIONS, I PLEASE GET THE VACCINE. >> MANY PEOPLE DRIVE JUST TO THE EMERGENCY ROOM WHEN THEY FEEL TERRIBLE AND SAY I THINK I HAVE THE FLUTE. GOOD IDEA? BAD IDEA? >> IT’S DIFFICULT TO SAY UNTIL THEY’RE HAPPENING. THE AVERAGE PERSON CAN GO TO THE CLINICS, BUT IF THEY HAVE OTHER SYMPTOMS SUCH AS VOMITING, THE EMERGENCY SERVICE IS NOT A BAD LOCATION. MARIA: THANK YOU VERY MUCH. YOUR BOTTOM LINE IS OBTAINED THIS PHOTO. >> YES, VERY

Influenza report: flu strain B is the most common in Massachusetts

Updated: 5:19 p.m. EST Jan 10, 2020

“I think it’s going to be a severe strain, but we’re just hitting our stride,” said Dr. Mark Lemons.

“I think it’s going to be a severe strain, but we’re just hitting our stride,” said Dr. Mark Lemons.