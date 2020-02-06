The most anticipated video games of 2020

Courtesy of Capcom

Starting April 3 with the release of Resident Evil 3, 2020 will be a huge year for video games. If you’re considering which video games to buy in 2020, you’re in luck because we’ve listed the top five games that will be released this year. With the Xbox Series X and PS5 slated for release in 2020, major game developers are ensuring that their final games for the eighth generation of video games are the winners among video game fans.

Courtesy of Capcom

Resident Evil 3 is a remake of the 1999 video game classic, Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, in which players are forced to escape a zombie apocalypse. The remake will also feature an online multiplayer mode called “Resident Evil”, in which four players compete against a “mastermind” that can create threats and enemies for the player team.

The player controls the former U.S. officer Jill Valentine, whose mission is to flee Raccoon City, a city hit by killer zombies after the T virus broke out. The main enemy of the players is under an intelligent bio-weapon called Nemesis.

Anyone who has played the Original Resident Evil 3 should look forward to it and we hope that the remake has the same feel as the original. Resident Evil 3 is released on PS4, Xbox One and Windows.

Courtesy of CD Projekt Red

The Netflix series was developed by CD Projekt Red, the makers of the extremely successful video game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt comes to the highly anticipated sequel to Cyberpunk 2020, Cyberpunk 2077. The game takes place in a dystopian night city in California, quite the opposite of the Witcher 3 setting. Similar to Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 is an open world with six different regions. Actor Keanu Reeves has a leading role in the game.

The players control a mercenary character that is very customizable. Players can choose the faces, clothing, hairstyles and body type of the characters. The statistics categories can also be fully customized depending on the class the player takes. Hackers, machines and combat.

The city itself is controlled by corporations. The six regions of the megacity could not be more different. They have downtown Watson, a region inhabited by immigrants, Westwood and Heywood, where the upper and middle classes live, as well as an industrial region and a district infested with gangs.

Cyberpunk 2077 is arguably the most anticipated video game of 2020. It is available on all consoles including PC.

Courtesy of Xbox Game Studios

It’s been almost twenty years since the original Halo: Combat Evolved was first released on the original Xbox console, and the series is considered to be one of the strongest ever. Halo Infinite will be the twelfth Halo title, and despite the decline in the number, it will be the sixth game in the main series after Halo 5: Guardians.

Halo Infinite continues the story of the Master Chief. the protagonist in the entire Halo series. According to Microsoft, Halo Infinite will introduce the Master Chief’s greatest adventure to save humanity to date. Multiplayer fans are also lucky. Halo Infinite will again offer a split-screen mode from the previous game after the game studio’s setbacks after its removal on the Internet.

The game is released along with the new Xbox Series X and reflects the original Halo version with the first Xbox console. However, franchise development manager Frank O’Connor has already said that Halo Infinite will be developed as an Xbox One title. Therefore, it is not necessary to buy one of the new consoles to play Halo Infinite.

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is expected to be the sixth entry into the Lego series of Star Wars video games, and this game promises to be the best yet. The Skywalker Saga will adapt all entries in the Skywalker Saga to films; the original trilogy, the prequel trilogy and the continuation trilogy.

Players can begin their adventure in any of the major Skywalker movie periods and complete them in an order of their choice. Each episode (film) has five levels – the game has a total of 45 levels. The game will endanger many Star Wars landmarks and planets, while players can control over 200 playable characters.

The game will be released in 2020, but an actual release date has not yet been announced. We will inform you as soon as it is announced.

Courtesy of DotEmu

Streets of Rage 4 is the long-awaited sequel to Sega’s Street of Rage trilogy, released in the 1990s. Once you’ve played the original Sega Mega Genesis trilogy, you’ll know what the series is about – defeating the bad guys. Streets of Rage 4 will have the same gameplay style as its predecessors. It will be a side scrolling beat em up game where players are exposed to waves of enemies.

Characters Axel and Blaze will return along with the new character Cherry, while others are still to be announced. The fourth episode of the series takes place 10 years after the events of Streets of Rage 3 and is released for all major consoles and PCs.

Streets of Rage 4 will be released in 2020, but we are still waiting for a release date to be confirmed by game developers Lizardcube, Guard Crush Games and Dotemu.

