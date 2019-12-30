The Mormon temple of Salt Lake begins its 4-year renovation

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – The line outside the Salt Lake Temple began to form at 4 am on Saturday when anxious members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints tried to participate in the latest ordinances to be carried out in the Temple until 2024.

When the day ended after a final "spiritually serene" session, the Church's Temple Department began preparing the most sacred elements of the temple for disposal. On Monday morning, the temple, symbolic center of faith, was closed for four years of renewal.

The effort began on Monday when workers removed sacred emblems and the temple president was released and left for the last time. Construction fences are expected to appear at any time and the first demolition is expected in mid-January with the southern visitor center, an annex and parts of the wall surrounding Temple Square. Excavation is expected to begin at that time for seismic work under the temple.

On Monday, December 30, 2019, a sign is displayed at the Conference Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City inviting visitors to visit it. Steve Griffin, Deseret News

A bust of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is displayed inside the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, December 30, 2019. Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Also on Monday, workers began to change the face of the Church's Salt Lake City Conference Center, directly across from Temple Square. On Wednesday, it will become the largest visitor center of the church.

Matt Mendoza and Steve Kirkland, of Identity Signs, used heat guns and rollers to apply new adhesive vinyl banners in the icy air to the rough stone sides of the Conference Center. The signs said: "Come in, stay a while" and "The Temple Square experience".

Minutes after they finished their work on Monday, they will add more banners throughout the week, when darkness fell, President Jack Wixom packed his last belongings in his car, said his last goodbyes after he was released from his vocation as president of the temple and left with his wife, the matron of the temple, sister Rosemary M. Wixom, former general president of the church in the Primary.

"We feel the deepest gratitude to the Lord and the opportunity given to us," he said. "We are very excited about what should happen. The building is very tired. We have seen the plans and are excited to be strengthened, renewed and renewed."

He called "glorious" to see church members come from all over the world in the last months, weeks and days to visit the temple again. Sister Wixom said those members "savored it."

"I think people came back to return to the temple again and see the sealing room where they got married or to feel that sense of family or unity they had here in the past," he said.

President Russell M. Nelson, who is considered a prophet by the 16 million members of the faith, announced the closure of the temple in April and said it will reopen sometime in 2024.

"We promise you will love the results," he said.

"We are grateful for a prophet and his vision of the Salt Lake Temple and the energy it has given to this renovation," Sister Wixom said Monday. "For our children and grandchildren and generations to come, this temple will continue to be an icon of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints."

Meanwhile, the roof of the Conference Center will become the place where visitors can get some of the best views of the workplace.

Starting on New Year's Day, the Conference Center will host several new exhibits as part of the temple renovation:

– A new 8-foot version of the Christus statue is already on display at the Conference Center.

– An auditorium experience will allow visitors to see, hear and feel what it is like to attend a session of the general conference or the performance of the Tabernacle Choir in Temple Square at the Conference Center, with its 21,000 seats and 7,708 organ pipes.

– The cropped model of the Salt Lake Temple that was still at the South Visitor Center in Temple Square on Monday will move on Wednesday to what has been a room of the prophets at the Conference Center, where it will be surrounded by touch screens with More information about the temple. The busts of the church prophets have moved a few meters away to a west window on the same floor of the Conference Center. The South Visitor Center will be demolished from mid-January.

– An orientation film called "Why temples matter" will be screened at the Conference Center Theater. The 17-minute film includes interviews with Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Bishop Dean M. Davies of the Presiding Bishopric; church historians Emily Utt and Jacob Olmstead; Andy Kirby, director of historical renovations of the temple; the Brent Maxfield temple engineer; and Bill Williams, director of Temple Design.

The film portrays the original construction of the Salt Lake Temple, said Tanner Kay, the guest experience manager at Temple Square.

"It shows the dedication of those who sacrificed themselves to build this temple of God," he said. “It changed the way I see the temple. It seems more sacred now. I understand better why it is in downtown Salt Lake City. "

He said the film includes rare images of the original construction, as well as representations of how the renovation could be.

"As the renovation begins, we can experience the history of historical construction with a better light than ever," Kay added. "We can also learn about the incredible engineering designed to help protect the temple from earthquakes."

The new banners on the outer walls and columns of the Conference Center will be removed during each of the church's semiannual general conferences during the four-year renewal period, said Kirkland, one of the Identity Signs workers.

Congregations assigned to the Salt Lake Temple district have been reassigned to four nearby temples: Bountiful, Jordan River, Draper and Oquirrh Mountain.

The temple's volunteer workers were sad about the closing of the temple, President Wixom said, but they worked tirelessly over the past few weeks and days to take advantage of additional temple sessions so that more church members could attend.

"The closure of the Salt Lake Temple was spiritually serene," said Sister Wixom. “That last session, there was such a spirit there. It was cute.