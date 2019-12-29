The Montreal-based artist creates self-confidence, one culturally different doll after another – Montreal

Loading...

When some people see a doll, they just see a toy, while others understand their deeper purpose.

Dolls have traditionally been designed to teach children how to care for others so that those who play with them can act as adults while seeing a reflection of themselves in the doll.

CONTINUE READING:

The Dalhousie biologist was chosen as the mentor for Barbie's 60th anniversary



For this reason, a Haitian-Montrealer has a mission to make culturally diverse dolls. Her bespoke creations are considered a blessing by many in the black community.

"I actually found a picture of myself, I was maybe two years old and I had a huge brown doll in my hand," said Orphanie Begon-Leroy. "My mother said I called her Tiffany, which means little phanie." The woman behind Les Poupees D & # 39; Or admits that she called her company after the first few letters of her first name.

The story continues under the advertisement

"I had black dolls growing up," said Begon-Leroy. "It's something that not many people had, not many girls."

Black Barbies, Les Poupees D’Or

Anne Leclair

The 31-year-old self-taught learned the art of doll making with real black hair by watching online tutorials for hours.

READ MORE: "Hair Love": A short film encourages black girls to hug their hair

"We're doing this from scratch, so we're choosing the hairstyle, clothes, and accessories," she said, adding that the ultimate goal is to offer a wider range of dolls that are not available to black girls ,

"Or" means gold in French and gold scraps have become their trademark. "I love gold!" She said.

Building a positive self-image for culturally diverse girls can be time-consuming, but it is also a piece of love work.

The story continues under the advertisement

"It takes about 3 hours to do a full afro," she said.

CONTINUE READING:

Winnipeg woman asks Barbie for a cree makeover



Begon-Leroy orders dark, skin-colored barbies, removes the smooth and silky hair and roots it with more realistic hair textures. Her dolls wear a variety of traditional black hairstyles like cornrows, dreadlocks, and afros.

"I just go to a salon and take a pack of hair and that's basically the hair I'm using," said Begon-Leroy.

"It's synthetic – it's not real hair, by the way, because a lot of people ask me that."

Tweet this

The hair extensions in combination with clothing made of African fabrics characterize the Les Poupees d & # 39; Or collection.

2:31

App developed by mother from Texas helps in the search for "Black Santa"

App developed by mother from Texas helps in the search for "Black Santa"

"When I found her I was very happy because I have two daughters and it is very difficult for the Africans to find dolls who can really speak to our children," said Matthieu Dieu. "The quality is just incredible, her haircut, the details, I love it so much!"

READ MORE: Toronto Store offers more including Santa Claus

What started as a hobby became a full-time gig for Orphanie Begon-Leroy, a new mother who is no stranger to the fashion world – she won the Miss Haiti Canada title in 2017.

The story continues under the advertisement

"I'm very proud of this achievement. I still remember my mother sitting in the front row when I won," she said. "It was a special moment."

Begon-Leroy's mother recently passed away before meeting her first granddaughter and seeing her daughter's business skyrocket.

She hopes to be able to teach her 10-month-old daughter and other girls the same self-love that she learned from her mother.

"I want her to love her brown skin and not go into the world with this inferiority complex in which she thinks she's smaller than her because she only has white dolls," she said.

4:09

The girl who inspired a new Barbie doll

The girl who inspired a new Barbie doll

The dolls used to be priced at $ 60, but she changed it to $ 40 to make them more affordable.

She says the best reward is hearing children see themselves in their artwork. A mother in Belgium thanked her recently after ordering a doll for her daughter. She was the only little black girl in her class and had bad comments about her hair.

CONTINUE READING:

Mothers angry when strangers touch black children's hair: "It's awkward and uncomfortable"



"That's why I make dolls with different skin tones. It is important to teach children to love themselves because they are in such a vulnerable phase in their lives that everything they hear is internalized and they believe in it, they grow on, ”said Begon-Leroy.

The story continues under the advertisement

Espace Urbain, St-Hubert Street, where Les Poupees D’Or are sold.

Anne Leclair

Les Poupees D’Or dolls are available online and at Espace Urbain on St-Hubert Street in Montreal.

It is a gift that promotes diversity and reflects different types of beauty.

"My mission with these dolls is to spread love, beauty, and the message of self-acceptance and acceptance by others," said Begon-Leroy.

"I have Caucasian mothers who buy the dolls for their Caucasian daughters."

Tweet this

"I think that's so important, I'm so happy to see it."

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR