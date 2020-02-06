The Monongalia County Health Department encourages people to take measures to prevent the flu

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 / 6:44 PM EST

/ Updated: February 6, 2020 / 6:44 pm EST

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Health officials in Monongalia County are encouraging people to take flu precautions as schools in north-central West Virginia are nearing the spread of the disease.

While some schools are closing due to influenza outbreaks, schools in Monongalia County, according to the Monongalia County Ministry of Health, have no absentee rate that warrants such action.

Susan Haslebacher, head of school health at schools in Monongalia County, said that although students in Monongalia County suffer from influenza, she has not yet reached numbers that would require school closure.

“Although flu absences are reported, we don’t see large rashes when we are absent,” she said. “And in schools we take all possible precautions. We ask children to stay home when they have a fever and are sick, and we make sure that the nursing staff is up to date. We do all these good things. “

The health agency said influenza is considered widespread across West Virginia. So it’s good to stay vigilant to stay flu-free.

“If you haven’t had a flu vaccine, it’s not too late,” said Dr. Lee B. Smith, Executive Director and County Health Officer of the Monongalia Department of Health.

Flu vaccines are available from MCHD Clinical Services. To make an appointment, call 304-

598-5119.

The flu vaccine is recommended for anyone 6 months and older, including pregnant women.

Jennifer Goldcamp, program manager at MCHD Clinical Services and head of nursing, noted that other steps to follow include washing your hands well, getting plenty of sleep, and covering up coughing and sneezing.

“And when you start developing flu symptoms, antiviral drugs are a great way to reduce the duration and severity of the disease,” she added.

Anyone suffering from influenza or influenza-like diseases should stay away from work or school to prevent other people from getting sick, the health agency said.

Flu symptoms include fever, headache, runny nose, sore throat, body aches, and fatigue. Some people, especially children, may also experience vomiting and diarrhea, usually in conjunction with other flu symptoms.

Most people who get the flu recover in a week or two, according to the health department. However, the flu can cause complications, especially in the elderly, people with other health conditions, and young children. Complications can include pneumonia, bronchitis, and even death.

The number of hospitalizations due to flu varies from season to season. In recent years, according to the health authority, there were only 140,000 and 710,000.

According to estimates by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (cdc.gov), between 10,000 and 25,000 people have died of flu in the United States since October 1, 2019. According to estimates, there were between 19 and 26 million flu diseases in the same period. between 8.6 million and 12 million visits to the doctor for flu; and between 180,000-310,000 hospitalizations.

In contrast, about 563 people died of coronavirus in China, and one person died in the Philippines from the disease, the health agency said.