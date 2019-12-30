The moment when Stalin went for a pleasure trip on the Moscow metro

Loading...

Stalin and his daughter, Svetlana, in 1936, a year after his trip on the Moscow metro. Photo: AP

Imagine being a tired traveler on the way home after a long day at work. You get off the subway and wait for a train. One arrives, slowly you get on and settle into a seat, you can finally rest for a moment.

Then, a few stops later, the leader of his country, Josef Stalin, board the train and stands by his side.

This may sound like a bad standing joke, but it happened.

This anecdote and all the accompanying details are from the excellent biography of Princeton historian Stephen Kotkin, Stalin: Waiting for Hitler, 1929-1941. In a book of surreal moments, disconcerting and often strange, this still highlights me as one of the most absurd.

On the night of April 22, 1935, Stalin was having dinner with his family. They celebrated the birthday of their daughter's governess, Maria Svandize. While offering toast, Stalin's daughter, Svetlana, spontaneously commented that she wanted to take a ride in the beautiful new Moscow metro system she had just opened.

Kotkin describes Stalin as "in a good mood" that night, which seems key to what happened next. As Kotkin wrote: "Suddenly, Stalin said he also wanted to go." He called his friend and Soviet President Vyacheslav Molotov to accompany him.

"Everyone was terribly worried," Svanidze wrote in his diary, "There were many whispers about the danger of such a departure without proper preparation." Lazar Kaganovich, another member of the inner circle and transport commissioner who was also present, was not in love with the idea either. Kotkin described him as "pale" to the prospect that three of the most powerful men in the country would spontaneously enter public, much less in a confined and confined space. He tried to make the Stalin family take their walk after midnight when the system had shut down. But Stalin had none of that.

This is what Kotkin wrote about the rest of the tour:

They drove in three cars to the Crimean Square in Moscow and descended to the station, waiting for what turned out to be twenty minutes; A train arrived already packed. The workers undocked the car with the engine and Stalin's group went to Hunters ’Row, the station closest to the Kremlin, where they inspected the station and the escalator; The spectators exploded. Stalin ended up surrounded by supporters. The bodyguards and the police arrived and tried to put order. The crowd broke a huge metal lamp. Svanidze was almost drowned against a column. Vasily (Stalin's son) was scared of his life. Svetlana was so scared that she stayed in the train car. "We were intimidated by the uninhibited ecstasy of the crowd," Svanidze wrote. "Iosif (Stalin) was happy."

This was a timeless scene catalyzed by his daughter. Stalin climbed back up, traveling to the end of the line, Sokolniki, where he was supposed to get in a car he was waiting for, but decided to stay on board and return to Smolensk Square, where there were no vehicles waiting (the train hit them) . He and his entourage walked to the Arbat when the rain descended and puddles formed. Finally a car arrived. Svetlana and Vasily were taken to the Kremlin department, where Vasily "threw himself on the bed and cried hysterically." Stalin went to Near Dacha (his village on the outskirts of Moscow). Obviously, his obsession with the possible murder was put on hold that night: regular passengers had been allowed to travel in the train car with Hunter’s Row. "Iosif smiled affectionately all the time," Svanidze wrote in his diary. “ I think that, despite all his sobriety, he was moved by people's love and attention towards his Supreme Leader … He once said about the ovations offered to him that people need a Tsar, that is, someone to who to venerate and in whose name to live and work. "

I met this passage for the first time about six months ago and since then I have had it in mind. It is difficult to convey, without reading the work of Kotkin's 909 pages (Volume 2 of 3, by the way), the total absurdity of this event. At this point, most Russians had never seen Stalin, except in the portraits, which were the magazine covers with photoshop of the day. His public appearances were similarly controlled as organized propaganda exercises. Stalin was considered a secular god, despite the fact that he had made a famine that left millions of people starving to death by exporting large quantities of grain in exchange for industrial machines to modernize the economy and the armed forces. Of course, people did not know. They were only told that Stalin and his brilliance were the ones who kept the survivors alive.

In addition, Kotkin's call to "Stalin's obsession with a possible murder" makes the impromptu subway ride even more strange. This was a man who suspected that almost everyone was plotting to kill him, even (especially?) When they weren't. He had countless people tortured and murdered because, in Stalin's mind, they were betraying traitors plotting his death when in reality his loyalty had remained intact.

For this guy to get into a crowd of people without the slightest worry, with a smile on his face, without any significant security stuns the mind. It is one of the most anomalous anecdotes in all of Kotkin's work. Apparently, even Stalin could not resist a completely new meter.

