The mob provides food for the worst areas of Italy amid COVID-19

In case you think you’ve seen it all during this pandemic, there is always more. Italy has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and now the mob is stepping on it. Authorities are warning residents about gangs distributing food to people in Italy’s poorest regions.

According to the guard, Luciana Lamorgese, Italy’s interior minister, said that “the mafia could take advantage of growing poverty, leaning to hire people to its organization.”

The mafia distributes food to troubled residents in Italy. "Chiefs know full well that in order to govern, they have to take care of the people in their territory. And they do so by exploiting the situation to their advantage."

Mafia delivering food to the Italian people of Lugo

The Independent reports that offering loans and food to struggling people is “an old hiring tactic” among the mafia. Amedeo Scaramella, the head of a group in Naples that fights against the loan shark, says the mob could ask people to repay him by doing things like drug transport.

The charity Altra Napoli is raising money to get food to needy families before the mob can reach them. Meanwhile, he assumes the government is distributing shopping vouchers to residents as police try to prevent the thefts and some shop owners are pushing to give away free food.

“These mafia pamphlets are not gifts,” he told Guardian Federico Varese, a professor of criminology at Oxford. “The mob does nothing from their heart. They are favors that everyone will have to pay in some way or another, helping and avoiding a fugitive, holding a gun, dealing drugs and the like.”

Nicola Gratteri, an anti-mafia investigator, stressed that mafia bosses will exploit situations like the current pandemic to gain favor with residents of their territory. They will later use this to advantage in situations like elections, to push politicians who will support their interests.

How are things in Italy during COVID-19?

Italy has been one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. With more than 25,000 deaths since the outbreak began in February, Italy has the second-highest death toll in the world after the United States. It is also the third in global cases, with more than 187,000.

According to Reuters, Italy’s death toll fell on Wednesday, with 437 deaths compared to the previous day’s 537. However, the daily count of new cases rose to 3,370 on Wednesday, from 2,729 on Tuesday.

The report also states that there were fewer people in intensive care in Italy on Wednesday compared to Tuesday. The number of people registered to suffer from the disease also dropped from 107,709 to 107,699 on Tuesday.

