The MLS statistics for December show a positive growth

Statistics gathered in the course of one month do not constitute a trend, but Calgary’s sales figures for December 2019, as compiled by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), show some positive developments for the most part.

At the national level, sales increased year-on-year by 23 percent, while sales in Calgary increased year-on-year by 11 percent.

“There was an almost even distribution between the number of local markets where activity increased and where it declined, with higher sales in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia, Calgary and Montreal that offset the decline in the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa,” says Jason Stephen, president of CREA, the addition of the mortgage stress test continued to sideline potential buyers.

Calgary and other Prairie cities, as well as those in Newfoundland and Labrador, are far from the forest, where the markets are out of balance due to an oversupply.

“Given the extent and duration that market balance values ​​are above or below their long-term averages, the best way to determine whether local housing market conditions favor buyers or sellers,” says CREA. “The number of months of inventory has swelled far beyond the long-term averages in the Prairie provinces and Newfoundland and Labrador, giving buyers of homes in these regions ample choice. The measure, on the other hand, is far below the long-term averages in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and Maritime, which has led to more competition between buyers for listings and a fertile bottom for price gains. “

“The momentum for the rise in house prices increased when last year ended,” said Gregory Klump, CREA’s chief economist. “The price development of houses has generally stabilized in the Prairies in recent months after prolonged declines, but is clearly increasing again in British Columbia and in Greater Golden Horseshoe in Ontario. Further to the east, price growth in Ottawa and Montreal has been going on for some time ongoing and it was strengthened towards the end of 2019.

“The national average price for homes sold in December 2019 was around $ 517,000, an increase of 9.6 percent compared to the same month last year. The national average price is strongly influenced by sales in the Greater Vancouver Area and Greater Toronto Area, two of Canada’s most active and expensive housing markets. Excluding these two markets from calculations lowers more than $ 117,000 from the national average price, reducing it to around $ 400,000 and reducing annual earnings to 6.7 percent. “

Here are the CREA statistics for Calgary from the December report.

December 19th December 18 YTD 19 YTD 18 Dollar volume * $ 470.3 $ 425.9 9,280.8 9,458.4 Turnover 1,092 985 20,938 20,534 New offers 1,385 1,374 39,789 44,168 Average price $ 430,641 $ 432,368 $ 443,254 $ 460,619 SNLR ** 78.8 71.7 52.6 46.5

* In millions

** Sales to new listing ratio