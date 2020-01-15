The MKIV Toyota Supra was new for a wonderful day this year

Photo: Gabriel M. Ronquillo

Recently, a perfectly preserved billboard for the MKIV Toyota Supra – an icon of millennial auto-nostalgia and the 1990s in general – was clearly visible to everyone for a brief moment. That was the best.

Gabriel Ronquillo, Digital Marketing Manager at San Francisco Toyota, saw this strange break in the space-time continuum when today’s advertising messages were changed and incorporated into the RADwood Facebook group. He was also kind enough to share his highway picture with us here.

“It was gone in the evening,” Ronquillo told us via email.

If you’ve seen this in person, you’re likely to be blessed by the same gods that you prayed for on the barbecue scene of the first Fast And Furious movie.

The rest of us just have to appreciate the beauty of the MKIV Supra’s profile, the sleek, smooth wheels, and the adorably dated Sears family portrait background, against which the car here was shot on behalf of this picture.

It feels strange to take a poster home and keep it in my garden. And yet…