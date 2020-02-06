The mixed results of the Publicis Groupe for 2019 show the cost of the change – Adweek

The Publicis Groupe published its annual report for 2019 today. The results were largely in line with expectations after Publicis lowered its sales forecast for the second time in October and saw the price drop.

CEO Arthur Sadoun found that the 2.3% decline in organic growth for the year was actually better than the forecast 2.5% decline. The organic growth of the holding company decreased by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. He cited “the wear and tear we see in traditional advertising in the United States,” as well as the cost of recent transitions and structural changes, such as the introduction of a new country-based operating model, changes in management, and repositioning to focus on business transformation ,

Organic growth in North America decreased 3.5% in 2019 and 4.9% in Latin America. In Europe, there was also an organic decline in sales of 2% in 2019. Organic growth was positive in the Middle East and Africa (10%) and in the Asia-Pacific region (0.8%).

“We didn’t lose any significant customers in 2019,” Sadoun told Adweek. The industry-standard cut in customer budgets contributed to the decline in organic growth, particularly in terms of the impact on traditional promotions and branded promotions. He said “was usually the first thing (customers) cut.”

He added that Publicis Groupe is now enjoying success as it moves to a model that better fits future trends, including focusing on data and technology with Epsilon. Sadoun also said that improving organic growth for 2020 is a top priority alongside the products and culture of the Publicis Groupe.

The holding company’s net income rose 9.3% over the course of the year, which Sadoun saw as a reason for optimism and confidence that its transformation strategy would pay off. Sadoun also called the Publicis Groupe the “clear market leader for new business” and cited data from Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan.

“Last year’s changes are now paying off with an iconic triumph like the Bank of America.”

Arthur Sadoun, CEO of Publicis Groupe

This week, Bank of America consolidated its account with GroupeConnect, which was commissioned by Publicis Groupe, which Sadoun described as “another example of the current dynamic”.

The takeover of Epsilon by the holding company contributed significantly (16.2%) to net sales in the second half of the year.

Sadoun said that after the 2019 transformation changes, Publicis Groupe had not planned any significant structural or asset changes for 2020. “We will continue to bring very strong talent on board and apply our model,” he said. “Now it’s really about execution.”

This is in contrast to reports that Publicis Groupe employees are restless about further restructuring.

“We are talking about a handful of anonymous former employees. We are 80,000 people in an industry where the turnover rate is 20%, so you can easily tell if people are leaving the industry, ”said Sadoun. “These are facts versus rumors.”

“We have brought a new generation of talent on board in the last two or three years that makes a big difference,” he added. “(There is) frustration with former executives. This is normal. It is part of the journey. Others want to join (Publicis Groupe).”

Sadoun admitted that Publicis Groupe could do more to communicate with employees about the recent changes. “We have to make sure that everyone is part of this trip,” he said. “It is important that people feel that they belong.”

“You can never communicate enough,” he added, especially given the speed of transformation in the company. “We’re still a long way off, I don’t know if we’ll ever be there. We have to be very pragmatic and committed (communication).”

Looking ahead to 2020, Sadoun believes Publicis Groupe is well positioned to implement a strategy for transforming creative, media, data, technology, and business processes. While admitting that the Publicis Groupe had something to do to “bring creativity into a more dynamic role,” he emphasized the strength of its media agencies and their ability to help customers use Epsilon’s first-party data and business transformation to be supported by Sapient.

“We are the only group in the industry to offer scale media, creativity and technology,” he said, adding that the Publicis Groupe “is building the model of the future.”

“The future is here. We are in an industry where we know the recipe for success, ”he added. “Now we have to make sure we apply it.”