The mistake of Kate Middleton as a new mother is extremely recognizable

As if we needed a reason to love her more!

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked about family in the world, and in the aftermath of Megxit it is not surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton have made non-stop viral news.

And while Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis regularly entertain the public, it is the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who spend the most time in front of the cameras.

Last week was no exception where everyone talked about their competitiveness when it comes to tennis and the pressure that is now on Megxit. Not to mention their appearance on the BAFTAs, from Kate’s recycled dress to her sweet conversation with Renée Zellweger, winner of the best actress.

It was the Duchess of Cambridge who admitted an error as a new mother, who, however, made the most of the news due to the simple fact that it is extremely recognizable.

While they were royal fiancee in Bradford this week, Prince William and Kate Middleton met families involved in the Older Yet Wiser project.

A group of women had made blankets for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, something that seemed to affect Kate in particular.

Kate explained how she is struggling with the craft and remembered her knitting error as a new mother when she tried to knit a gift for baby George.

“I tried knitting when I first had George,” she explained. “I tried to knit a very special sweater, but I came halfway and it was splattering. It is such a great skill. “

Royals! They are just like us.