The missing autistic boy who walked barefoot away from home found the day after the disappearance “trembling and wet” – the sun

A missing autistic boy who walked barefoot away from home was found to be “trembling and wet” on Thursday – a day after he disappeared.

A local postman found little Ethan Adeyemi, who was last seen barefoot in front of his home in Maryland on Wednesday evening.

3

Rollins saved the day he found EthanCredit: WUSA

3

The little boy had run away from his home in Maryland and started a desperate search

U.S. Rollsman Keith Rollins spotted the missing toddler traveling on I-95 on Thursday morning.

Rollins said to CBS: “I happened to see a little head. I didn’t know if it was a human head or an animal, so I stopped and called 911. “

He said the little boy “only wears sweatpants and a sweatshirt, no shoes or socks.”

“So I went up to him,” Rollins continued. “And said,” Hey buddy, how are you? What’s your name? Are you all right? “He looked at me, but I didn’t get an answer from him.”

Howard County Police previously said they believed he was on the autism spectrum, but said he was not officially diagnosed due to his age.

HIGH ALARM LEVEL

Local police officers had issued a warning that Ethan was non-verbal but will clap in response to his name.

Heroic Rollins picked up the boy, whose desperate family was looking for him with K9 units, drones, helicopters, and firefighters.

The postman recalled: “After I didn’t get an answer from him, I decided to just scoop him up and brought him to my vehicle.

“I had a sweater to cover it up with and I turned my head up and I called the police back.

“[I] said I had the little boy in my vehicle, the police were there in a few minutes.”

LOCAL HERO

Ethan was taken to the hospital where he was treated for hypothermia. But his savior refused to be called a hero.

“Honor God that I could help at that particular time and be in the right place at the right time,” said Rollins. “But a hero? No, not at all.”

The little boy had followed an adult who left his home on the 7800 block on Blue Stream Drive at 10:20 p.m.

A panicked family member called the police when they could not find him.

Ethan wasn’t wearing socks or shoes when he was missing in the cold.

SAVAGE ATTACK

The basketball coach was abused by his OWN players when he ended the bullying

DON THE WARPATH

Trump begins impeaching REVENGE when he makes a list of the ‘traitors’ to be released

Farewell to a legend

Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine lead mourners at Papa Kirk’s funeral

“SHOULD CELEBRATE HIM”

OJ Simpson wants to beat Gayle King over Kobe Bryant’s rape

“TARNISHING BLACK MEN”

Bill Cosby thanks Snoop Dogg for support from prison and attacks on Gayle

ANTI-VAX AGONY

Boy, 4, dies of flu when mom “received anti-Vax advice and refused Tamiflu”

Local authorities, including the K9 units, searched the area to find him before Rollins came to the rescue.

Police aircraft, including HCPD drones and helicopters from neighboring jurisdictions, were unable to search due to weather conditions.

Local police officers asked local residents to turn on the outside lights and check their homes before Ethan was found on the highway.

3

Ethan was found barefoot on the I-95 loan side: WUSA

Do you have a story for the US Sun team?

Send an email to [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.