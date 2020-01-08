The misery of the senators against capitals continues

Loading...

Capitals 6, senators 1

WASHINGTON – The capital of this country has not been nice to the senators of Ottawa.

And that was on a large scale here on Tuesday evening.

The senators took one on the chin and it was not nice when the club dropped an ugly 6-1 decision at the Washington Capitals, led by the Eastern Conference.

It was the fifth consecutive defeat of Ottawa.

The last time the Senators won in Capital One Arena was January 21, 2014, and the losing streak was extended to six consecutive games. If that’s not enough, the senators are now 0-6-1 in their last seven games against Washington, and judging by the way this game went, Ottawa has a lot of work to do in this rebuild to compete.

The senators discovered the hard way that if they did not accept the challenge, it would become expensive and that was the result.

While only Artem Anisimov could strike for the senators on Ilya Samsonov, Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie had two for the Caps, while Lars Eller and Radko Gudas also participated. Craig Anderson was chased in the third after giving up five goals on 30 shots, bringing back Marcus Hogberg in to finish it.

To make matters worse, the senators may have lost winger Nick Paul. He had to be helped off the ice late in the second after an attempt to make a hit went wrong. He missed the opponent and hit hard on the boards, while defender Christian Jaros also left the game early in the third after a collision with Oshie.

Anderson headed only 2:08 in the third period after Eller scored his 11th of the season and 1:27 earlier had put Oshie out of reach. You can’t point the finger at Anderson, because the reality is that the senators were simply beaten by a better team and he couldn’t offer much help, because the Caps scored five unanswered goals after Ottawa took the lead.

Starting with this two-game road trip that continues Friday night in Detroit, the senators knew they had their hands full. The Caps have so much firepower and they are a Stanley Cup contender so this would be a difficult task.

“We need the puck much more”, coach D.J. Smith said before the game. “You can’t just think you’re going to defend Washington for 60 minutes because they’re just too big and too strong.

“We have to be quick, we have to find ways to hold pucks in the offensive zone and we need all four lines to follow, work and follow and eventually everyone knows with Washington you can’t come in here and take a number of penalties. If you take a few, you have to pay. “

The Caps looked as if they had virtually sealed the two points in the second period. The senators were on their heels, outshot 28-15 after 40 minutes and dropped 3-1. Ottawa struggled to cope with Washington’s speed and therefore paid the price.

Just moments after defender Dylan DeMelo wiped a certain Ovechkin goal off the line, he made no mistake by giving the Caps a two-goal lead with 2:45 left in the second. He fired a bullet from the circle past Anderson for his 25th of the season and his 28th of his career in 47 games against the senators. Anderson couldn’t help it.

Earlier, Anderson Richard Panik stopped during an escape.

The senators have struggled many nights this season and this was no different. Gudas’ shot from the circle that defeated Anderson at 8:32 gave the Caps a 2-1 lead and at that time the Senators spent a lot of time in their own zone trying to defend what was happening to them.

For all the saves that Anderson made in the first, he would like the 17th of the Oshie season back, making it 1-1 at 1:19 of the second. His shot from the slot simply bounced on Anderson’s glove and into the net. Yes, he should have had it, but there was no shortage of opportunities in this game where he saved his teammates.

While the senators came first on the board and were 1-0 after 20 minutes, they can thank Anderson for maintaining that lead. He closed the door when the senators were shot by the Caps 13-8 and he had to make a few big stops, because as soon as Washington fell behind, the club pushed hard to put pressure on Ottawa.

Yes, the senators had a few good chances at Samsonov, but they did a good job keeping Washington on the verge, and that also played a major role in keeping the lead.

It was Anisimov’s eighth of the year at 5:40 am of the first to launch it. He fired it through Samsonov high on the glove side on the fourth shot of the club of the game and that caught the Caps overwhelmed because they had a good pressure on Ottawa. Belleville call Rudolfs Balcers recorded the assist, his first point of the season in his third game.

That was where the highlights came to a halt for the senators.

Senator defender Dylan DeMelo (left) controls the puck while Capitals chases Brendan Leipsic ahead during the first period on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena in Washington. DeMelo was put aside with a broken finger. (USA TODAY SPORTS)

DEMELO BACK OF INJURY

The return of Dylan DeMelo Tuesday evening was a welcome relief for the club.

And it should help Thomas Chabot to get a little more rest.

With the Senators missing three of their top six defenders at different times in the past month, 21-year-old Chabot was called on to play big minutes and much has been done of the five consecutive games where he saw 30-plus ice age.

Retrieving DeMelo’s broken finger was the key.

“He will certainly have some rust because he hasn’t played for a month, but there is something about a man who has been in the league for a long time,” said Smith before facing the Caps. “He knows where to stand, knows how to communicate and plays important minutes, but it took him a long time and I am sure he makes many mistakes to get to where he is in his career.

“I am sure he will help us.”

Smith said the plan is to bring Chabot closer to 25 minutes now that DeMelo has returned and veteran Ron Hainsey could play against Detroit on the road on Friday.

A former defender, coach of Washington Todd Reirden, is quite impressed by Chabot.

“Ottawa is lucky to have him,” Reirden said after skating from the club’s practice facility in Arlington, Va. “He is an excellent player and he has a huge future ahead of him because he keeps growing and getting better every night. He is nice to see, that is for sure. He is a very effective player.

“It’s a great building block for Ottawa as they continue their reconstruction.”

Yes, Chabot is young and he can handle it, but even Washington blueliner John Carlson, who plays an average of 25 minutes a night, was held back by the numbers that the all-star Ottawa has piled this season.

“That might be a bit exaggerated,” Carlson said. “Maybe every now and then, but the makeup of each team is different and each team has different ideas about what the best way is to win and certain cases it is.

“He is a big part of their team. He does a lot for them and it doesn’t surprise me.”

Carlson said that if he was on ice, he would pay a lot of attention to it.

“So much, yes, maybe from 21 to 25 (minutes), it can be harder to play more and easier to play less, depending on the game,” Carlson said. “When you talk about figures like that, you know that you are more on the ice than on the couch.

“That is not easy and he looks fantastic. He is just a really talented man, he can skate, he moves the puck very well and he sees the game very well. It is important for us to be aware of him , because he has a bright future ahead of him. “

A GOOD LAUGH

Reirden smiled broadly when he started talking about his career as a player and whether he had ever logged in for 30 minutes or more.

“With a few games added together, it would take me 30 minutes,” Reirden said. “If you look at my career on ice, maybe with the minors that I did occasionally, but in the NHL… And the thing is, (Chabot) does it without even sweating, really true.

“I was lucky to see Chris Pronger do that when I was in St. Louis and it was the same. They are clearly many different players in the way they play the game, but his shirt would be completely dry after a 30-minute game. Like I said, in my 10 or 12 minutes I was completely soaked.

“Everything is different and he has some special tools to work with. He is a great player for them.”

A GREAT NIGHT FOR VLADDY

This marked a milestone when he made Vladislav Namestnikov suitable for No. 400 of his career.

He played his first game for the Tampa Bay Lightning against the Detroit Red Wings in 2015-16 and was excited to reach the milestone.

“It’s a large number, time flies and you don’t realize how long you’ve been in the competition,” said Namestnikov. “It’s something special. Sometimes you look at how many games you’ve played and you know it’s coming. I watched today and one of the boys said something about it in the morning, so I was aware of it.”

Namestnikov said he has many good memories along the way.

“There is always the first hat trick, the first goal and playing in the Stanley Cup final was special. I know they don’t count as regular seasonal games, but they are always special. You have to cherish every moment in the NHL and every game is special to me, “Namestnikov said.

THE LAST WORDS

The return of DeMelo and winger Anthony Duclair due to injuries meant that Smith made changes. Blueliner Cody Goloubef was scratched together with experienced winger Mikkel Boedker. Smith wanted to keep rookie winger Drake Batherson in the line-up because he impressed Saturday night and the senators have to make a decision whether he can play full time at this level or not. It doesn’t sound like experienced defender Nikita Zaitsev is returning this week from the leg injury that kept him out of the line-up … Reirden enjoyed what he saw from the senators this season. “I think they have already exceeded expectations this year and they have done well with their team,” he added. “A lot of praise goes to what they do and their coaching staff. They must be proud of what they have achieved in the first half of the season. “

bgarrioch@postmedia.com

Twitter: @sungarrioch