The 'minority rights' argument is expected when hearing the challenging relief of the Salvation Army for Vanier

The groups appealing against a council decision allowing the Salvation Army to build a reception complex in Vanier will urge the referee to consider the impact on French-speaking and indigenous communities, a unique argument for an urban battle at the provincial level tribunal.

What they don’t know is that the referee who starts the hearing of the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) hearing, which starts Monday at Ottawa City Hall, will even consider these issues when deciding whether the complex is suitable for a property good at 333 Montreal Rd.

“It is different from a planning hearing that really almost always took place,” says Michael Polowin, the lawyer who represents several business people and organizations who appealed against a November 2017 council decision in favor of the Salvation Army proposal .

“We take the position that not only (LPAT) has jurisdiction, but the provincial policy statement requires it to look at this.”

The provincial policy statement forces municipalities to ensure that all spatial planning decisions are consistent with the directions in the statement. One of the cornerstones of the statement is that decisions must improve the quality of life of Ontario residents.

The Salvation Army plans to relocate its operations from the outdated Booth Center in the ByWard Market to a new multifunctional facility in Vanier, replacing the Concorde Motel.

The development proposal has been one of the most controversial planning files in the city, with protests being regularly attracted by the SOS Vanier community group.

In 2017, during the previous parliamentary term, the Board approved the necessary official plan and zoning plans with 16-7 votes. Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury in June 2019 asked the current council to reconsider the 2017 decision, but lost 12-10 votes.

Now opponents of the project hope that the LPAT referee reverses the decision of the council, while the Salvation Army wants the referee to reject the appeals so that it can start the project.

Glenn van Gulik, the area director of the Salvation Army, said there is a “dramatic need” for the new facility in Ottawa. He pointed to the recently dismantled ‘tent city’ of homeless people north of Bayview Station as proof that the city needs more emergency shelter and supportive housing.

Van Gulik said that the Salvation Army wants to get kicked in the ground as quickly as possible, but the delay caused by the call has enabled the charity to monitor the emerging social facilities and housing needs in Ottawa. The new Montreal Road facility would be “flexible” to meet those needs, he said.

“We look forward to the hearing,” said Van Gulik. “It is not something we want to go through, but we look forward to emphasizing the importance of things.”

Polowin expects the project’s impact on minority rights to be one of the three overarching arguments that his legal team will give to the referee during the scheduled 15-day hearing. The other two arguments will focus on the impact on economic development and the suitability of the project on Vanier’s traditional main street.

Polowin said he plans to call five witnesses to provide evidence: one will be a planner, one will talk about the impact of a shelter on Montreal Road from an economic perspective, two will discuss French-language issues and one will discuss indigenous issues .

The Salvation Army and the city, both endorsing the project’s defending council, are also expected to call their own witnesses.

The city’s report on the development application of the Salvation Army 2017 summarizes the reasons why the planning department supported the proposal.

“The department recommends approval of the relevant application because the proposed development is a relocation of an existing shelter, the built form is designed in a way to reduce land use and physical compatibility effects, and the development of the subject does not exclude the possibility for Montreal Road to develop in a way that meets the intention of the traditional main street indication, “the report said.

Polowin believes there are ‘huge gaps in the planning of the city’, especially when it comes to the impact of a shelter on a traditional main street, combined with a 2008 city study that shows the high concentration of shelters in the Rideau-Vanier neighborhood was investigated.

The city, on the other hand, has said that there was nothing in city planning policy that would prevent a shelter from being located at 333 Montreal Rd.

A “list of issues” prepared by the parties has 18 issues that will be on the table during the hearing.

Although many topics are related to planning policy, other heavier topics will challenge the referee to consider whether they are appropriate for a spatial planning tribunal. For example, the referee may be asked to decide whether the official plan and the zoning changes correspond to the values ​​in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Drew Dobson, one of the appellants and the leader of SOS Vanier, said he encouraged fellow opponents to attend the first and last days of the hearing. They are “excited” to see an impartial referee considering the arguments, Dobson said.

Although he is convinced of his position, Polowin knows that it is a unique planning, because there is a respected charity behind the project.

“This is a high-profile issue with a non-developer applicant,” Polowin said. “We must acknowledge and will see that the Salvation Army is doing a good job, and therefore they are not considered the same as a private developer.”

Nobody knows if it will be a factor in the referee’s decision.

“As I always tell people, a lawsuit is a mess,” Polowin said.

“Where this comes depends on the chemistry in the room. It will depend on what the (referee) hears that it finds important. “

