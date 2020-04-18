The ministers were accused of ‘treating the public like children’ after refusing to discuss the strategy of locking the coronavirus – The Scottish Sun

7

The MINISTER has been accused of “treating the public like children” after refusing to discuss a strategy to get out of locking up the coronavirus.

Britain will remain locked for three weeks to slow the spread of the corona virus – with the British government reportedly two more weeks from announcing how the country will emerge from drastic steps.

⚠️ Read us coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates

7

Alok Sharma expressed concern that devising an exit strategy could make muddy mud. Credit: Crown Copyright

7

Sir Iain Duncan Smith said the government should not treat the public like children when it comes to outlining an exit strategy

There is increasing pressure on the government to outline its plans, with economic paralysis which wreaks havoc on jobs and businesses.

And former Tory party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith warned that the government should not treat society like children.

He told the Times: “The government must accept and admit we are out of lock.

“We need to trust the British people and not treat them like children. We must respect their common sense. They need to know that the sun rises at some point in the economic sense.”

And Tobias Ellwood, chair of the defense election committee, added: “Communication is very important to keep people on top. You need to educate the nation about what is expected in the next phase. That’s the conversation we can start to have now.”

Nicola Sturgeon yesterday also gave his support to establish a strategy to the public.

Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps said such a blueprint would take two more weeks, but the SNP leader insisted he wanted to level with the public over lockdowns.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “What I will try to do is establish the decision-making framework that we operate, so that we treat the community like adults.”

But some ministers have retaliated – with business secretary Alok Sharma overnight slowing fears that putting options on the public could risk “cloud water”.

Britain’s death toll yesterday reached more than 14,000 with more than 108,000 infections going up and down in the country.

Give now to The Sun’s NHS appeal

Four million NHR BRITAIN staff are at the forefront in the battle against the corona virus.

But while they help save lives, who is there to help them?

The Sun has launched a call to collect £ 1 MILLION for NHS workers.

Who Cares Appeals Winning aims to get vital support for staff when needed.

We have collaborated with NHS Charities Together on their Co-19 Appeals who are urging to ensure that the money reaches those who need it.

The sun is donating £ 50,000 and we want YOU to help us raise one million pounds, to help THEM.

No matter how small you can set aside, please donate today here

www.thesun.co.uk/whocareswinsappeal

The new Labor leader, Keir Starmer, accused Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, “reluctantly” of scrubbing the exit plan while Boris Johnson recovered from the virus at Checkers.

It happened after Raab announced yesterday that the British lockdown would last three weeks, but failed to spell out the exit strategy.

Speaking on the BBC Coronavirus Newscast podcast last night, Sir Keir said: “I think that all this time they have struggled with making decisions quite quickly.

“It feels as if they have been in a position for maybe a week or 10 days now where it is difficult for the government to make big decisions.

“And I think there is little that is behind this too.

“I’m suspicious, though I don’t know, that Dominic Raab is just reluctant – he might know that it’s time for an exit strategy – but he might be reluctant to sign it without the Prime Minister and I think there is little of it in the mix.”

CRISIS CORONAVIRUS – STAY AT KNOW

Don’t miss the latest news and figures – and important advice for you and your family.

To receive The Sun’s Coronavirus newsletter in your inbox every tea time, register here.

To follow us on Facebook, just ‘Like’ our Coronavirus page.

Get the best-selling newspaper in the UK delivered to your smartphone or tablet every day – find out more.

The British government must review the lock every three weeks by law to assess whether the rule is functioning.

But that already has a fierce impact on employment, with around one million Britons who are unemployed trying to claim Universal Credit since the closure began last month.

Two of the three construction companies will be closed in June unless the government takes steps to help, with the company asking for clarity amid confusion about when the lockdown will end.

Exclusive

RIDDLE DEATH

His father and son were found dead at Paisley’s house after allegedly committing suicide

‘DISGRACE’

Russian millionaires sparked outrage by fleeing to distant Scottish homes during lockouts

‘BEAUTIFUL GESTURE’

Pub Scots gives a FREE pint to repeat customers amid coronavirus lockdowns

Exclusive

BLANK CHECK

The Scottish coronavirus test center is empty in the midst of no deaths at home

WITHOUT GAP

Police gave a warning of social distance at Scots hospital when hundreds of people applauded

Blog Direct

COVID CRISIS

The police were forced to enter when social distance was breached at the Scots hospital

Shapps indicated that the British government needed to wait at least two weeks until the end of April to hear from medical and scientific advisors before providing “greater clarity”.

He told LBC radio: “We have said now that this three-week period will contain reviews by scientists at the end of this month, so it is actually only two weeks away, while they will review this.

“And I hope we are in a position to provide, well I know we will be in a position to provide greater clarity.”

7

7

7

7

Business Secretary Alok Sharma revealed the government had created a new vaccine task force during the British coronavirus daily briefing