The Microsoft Edge Browser functions that you should be the first to view

Staying private and protected while surfing the Internet is more of a concern than ever, and Microsoft has responded by integrating a number of comprehensive but easy-to-use privacy features into the new Edge. Open the browser menu and click settings, then choose Privacy and services to find the three levels of privacy that Edge offers.

You can choose from base-, Balancedor strict, which, as you may have guessed, are taking an increasingly aggressive approach to what websites can do on your computer. The strict level makes it harder for sites and advertisers to build a profile about you, but it’s so serious that you notice some bugs and broken features in the websites you use.

Read more easily

Limit the clutter and focus on what’s important by turning on Immersive Reader, a feature that cuts out almost everything except the text and images on a page. It omits distractions such as advertising or side panels. On pages where the view is available, you will see an icon that looks like a book in the address bar at the top of the Edge interface.

Move the mouse over the icon and it will say Enter compelling reader; click on it and you will get a simplified, stripped-down view of the page that you have just viewed. You can adjust the colors of the page and the size of the text via the Text preference and you can even have the text on the page read out by clicking on read out loud button.

Refine your tabs

Thanks to Microsoft

You are going to spend a lot of time viewing newly opened tabs, so it makes sense to have them set up the way you want. Edge asks you to make some adjustments the first time you start the browser, but you can always find these settings later via the gear icon – top right on the new tab – or via settings and New tab page in the Edge menu.

You have four options here. picking focused for easy, clear access to your bookmarks and a search on the internet; go with inspiring to add a background image; Select informative to add some Microsoft News feeds. If you select Customization, you can adjust some elements on the page individually, such as the background image.

Synchronize your devices

Thanks to Microsoft. [TagsToTranslate] Browsers