The Michigan Secretary of State's plan could change the way citizens vote

DETROIT – The way you vote in the upcoming elections and the way your votes are processed can change significantly if the Secretary of State of Michigan allows it.

Jocelyn Benson spoke to the Detroit City Council about postal voting.

“We work closely with all of you to ensure that every voice in town and every voice is heard and every voice counted,” said Benson.

Benson said 2020 was a very important election year and there was a lot at stake, not just for the people of Michigan, but nationwide.

On Tuesday, Benson and her team introduced two new voting rights to the Detroit City Council to ensure that each vote is counted.

“The first is the new law, which voters and citizens have to register by and on election day. Now, in the 14 days leading up to election day, including election day itself, voters in their constitution have the right to register to vote and vote, ”said Benson.

Benson said anyone could register personally in the town clerk’s office or in a satellite office, but the greatest right was postal voting.

“The last right I’m going to talk about is the right to vote from home. Citizen voters now have the right to vote from home and vote absent-mindedly for no reason.” Prepared for what we do already know there will be a significant increase in people who register on election day and vote from home. “

