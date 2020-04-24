The Mexican Ocean is currently burning blue with animal life for the first time in 60 years when the coronavirus releases it from pollution – The Scottish Sun

6

LOCAL was stunned after the coast on the Mexican coast lit with bright blue bioluminescent plankton Monday night for the first time in 60 years.

An amazing sight was captured on the coast of Puerto Marqués in Acapulo, with one marine biologist suggesting a rare phenomenon that is happening now could be a decrease in pollution due to a coronavirus outbreak.

⚠️ Read us coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates

6

Amazing scenery captured on the coast of Puerto Marqués in AcapuloCredit: Newsflash / @ FideturAcapulco

6

This is the first time the phenomenon has occurred in 60 years Credit: Newsflash / @ FideturAcapulco

The recordings showed the waves illuminating with extraordinary color as they crashed into the beach.

One man even broke the no-swim lock rule to swim in shining water.

The sparkling ocean is the result of biochemical reactions caused by microorganisms in the water, said the Acapulco tourism board.

Noctiluca scintillans, commonly known as sea luster, are living organisms that light up when disturbed.

Sometimes organisms “bloom,” when many small creatures gather together, creating what is seen in the Mexican sea.

It is estimated that they tend to bloom depending on environmental factors and the level of nutrients in water.

After the beautiful photos were shared on social media, the theory quickly spread the phenomenon into a lack of swimmers and pedestrians passing through the shallows.

But one marine biologist is taking to the web to set the record straight.

Enrique Ayala Duval writes in Sabersinfin: “Bioluminescence is light produced as a result of biochemical reactions in which most of the time luciferin [protein], molecular oxygen and ATP [adenosine triphosphate] take part, which reacts through the luciferase enzyme in the following way: oxygen oxidizes luciferin, luciferase speeds up the reaction, and ATP provides energy for the reaction, producing water and light that is visible at night.

“There is a hypothesis that the current bioluminescence is the result of evolution, ‘Ayala Duval continues.’ Initially, when the Earth’s atmosphere had an almost zero oxygen concentration and oxygen gradually increased due to the increased presence of photosynthetic organisms, organisms were released from oxygen, which was then toxic to them by the bioluminescence reaction that produced water. “

This outbreak has had a huge impact on global pollution levels – whether it remains like that is now up to all of us.

And UN secretary general Antonio Guterres believes recovery from a pandemic must be transformed into an opportunity to change our environment forever.

He said while the effects of COVID-19 were “direct and terrible” there was “another deeper emergency – the ongoing environmental crisis on the planet”.

“Biodiversity is decreasing sharply. Climate disturbances near the point of no return,” he warned.

“We must act decisively to protect our planet from the corona virus and the existential threat from climate disruption.”

Surprising statistics and photographs show the benefits of global locking on the natural world when passengers leave trains, buses and cars to work from home.

SMASH TRAGIC

Motorway crashes caused 4 policemen to die when a truck hit 2 police cars on the shoulder

NOT PLAYING CHILDREN

Pregnant girl, 14, who claims to be a boy, 10, is a father who holds a gender disclosure party

WORST DAY

Sweden suffers the highest daily mortality rate but STILL refuses to close the crowded pub

MCMANIA

McDonalds addicts queued up to THREE hours after the drive-through reopening

GET Paws

A terrible moment, big birds prey on the eyes of up to 3 domestic poodles through a flat window

BLOOD LINE

Girl, 15, slaughtered brother, 3, then write ‘this is your son’ on the wall with blood

Smog has stopped strangling New Delhi – one of the most polluted cities in the world – and locals get a view that hasn’t been seen for years.

Nitrogen dioxide levels in the US fell 30 percent and Rome’s air pollution levels from mid-March to mid-April fell by almost 50 percent last year.

And extraordinary photos have been circulating showing wild animals nervously exploring newly deserted streets.

6

A man even headed to dipCredit: Newsflash / @ FideturAcapulco

6

Before and after. The skyline in Venice, Italy, has become more visible since lockdown Credit: Reuters

6

Female deer roam through quiet gas stations in Poland Credit: EPA