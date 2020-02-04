The Messenger Kids app now gives parents a better overview

Facebook launched Messenger Kids in 2017 with the goal of enabling parents to ensure that their children are not at risk of inappropriate contact or bullying.

The company today announced that it is expanding its parent monitoring tools to help parents understand how their children use the app.

The app originally offered four protection mechanisms:

The account had to be created by the parent, not the child

The parents had to approve all contacts in advance

Children or parents can block a contact at any time

If the child blocked a contact, the parent was notified to let them know the story

The app had an embarrassing mistake last year when children in group chats could communicate with unauthorized contacts. The company subsequently blocked group chats and announced extensive new protection measures today.

The new functions of the higher-level dashboard include:

Recent contacts and chat history: See who your child is chatting with, whether they are in video chat or sending messages, and how often these conversations have taken place in the past 30 days.

See who your child is chatting with, whether they are in video chat or sending messages, and how often these conversations have taken place in the past 30 days. Protocol of the pictures in chats: View the latest photos and videos your child sent and received in the inbox. If you think an image or video is not suitable for your child, you can remove it from your child’s news thread and report it.

View the latest photos and videos your child sent and received in the inbox. If you think an image or video is not suitable for your child, you can remove it from your child’s news thread and report it. Log of reported and blocked contacts: Access a list of reporting and blocking actions your child has performed in the app. You will see a list of the contacts your child has blocked and / or unlocked when reporting messages and reported contacts, and the reason for the action. Parents continue to be notified via messenger when their child blocks or reports someone.

Access a list of reporting and blocking actions your child has performed in the app. You will see a list of the contacts your child has blocked and / or unlocked when reporting messages and reported contacts, and the reason for the action. Parents continue to be notified via messenger when their child blocks or reports someone. Remote Device Deregistration: View all devices on which your child is signed in to Messenger Kids and sign out of the app on any device using the parent dashboard. (Note: This feature does not control when children have access to the app. Try sleep mode.)

View all devices on which your child is signed in to Messenger Kids and sign out of the app on any device using the parent dashboard. (Note: This feature does not control when children have access to the app. Try sleep mode.) Download your child’s information: Request a copy of your child’s Messenger Kids information, similar to how you can download your own information in the Facebook app. The download includes a list of your child’s contacts, as well as the messages, pictures, and videos that they sent and received. Your child will be notified through the Messenger Kids app when they request this information.

Children can now unblock a contact that they have blocked themselves (but not one that was blocked by parents), and parents can monitor these chats if they wish.

Children are also better informed about the potential privacy issues for them.

We believe it is important for children to understand how their information is used and shared when they start using technology. That’s why we’ve developed an in-app activity that uses child-friendly language to teach children about the types of information that people can see about them. For example, we inform children that people they know may see their name and photo, that parents can see and download their message content, and that they cannot delete messages they send or receive.

Basic protective measures also remain in place.

We do not use Messenger Kids’ children’s data for advertising purposes. There are still no ads in Messenger Kids and no in-app purchases. And since the updated privacy policy confirms again, we don’t sell information from you or your child to third parties and will never do so.

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

For more Apple news, visit 9to5Mac on YouTube:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jo_jaPGej4w (/ embed)