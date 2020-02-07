Since the Cheltenham Festival is now 32 days away, the Sun Racing Team will bring you the ‘Festival 50’ every day from now until March 10th.

Hors La Loi caused excitement at Champion Hurdle in 2002

Number 32: Hors La Loi

French-born Hors La Loi, whose name means “outlawed” in English, plundered two major awards during his career in Cheltenham.

And it was a career that took him to several different shipyards in two countries, with many twists and turns.

But there was no doubt about his class, as he showed in 1999 as a breathtaking winner of the hurdle of Supreme Novices.

Trainer Martin Pipe made the courageous decision to tackle older horses with the then four-year-old horse, which had a lot of jumping experience.

And the decision was a pleasure when he strolled clearly under AP McCoy to win with breathtaking 17 lengths.

He jerked the race to bed after three laps, recorded one of the most memorable wins in the history of the festival opening game, and went two seconds faster than Istabraq this afternoon champion hurdle.

He returned the following year to block the horns on a large scale with Istabraq himself, and performed with great success to finish second as a five-year-old.

There were a few ups and downs after that, but he returned to the festival in 2002 (after foot and mouth disease claimed the 2001 renewal) for coach James Fanshawe.

He hinted that he was on his way back before the master’s hurdle of 2002, one that was billed as the big clash between triple master Istabraq and Martin Pipe Valiramix,

The race will be remembered for the wrong reasons, as Istabraq was dropped early and Valiramix was sadly injured when he was still going well.

But Hors La Loi unleashed his striking change of equipment up the hill and stormed off to win impressively.

He had his quirks (as he showed when he refused to join the 2003 champion!), But he also had a lot of raw talent and twice highlighted the best race meeting in the world.

