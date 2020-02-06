‘The Mercies’ is a spark of light on a desolate bank

It is 1617. A storm blows up so suddenly that it looks like evil magic and wipes out the entire male population of Vardø, a small fishing village off the coast of Norway. Women watch the sea completely consume their husbands, fathers and brothers. Left alone, they swallow their grief and start to survive.

Maren lost almost everything in the storm. Her father, brother, and fiance are all dead. Her mother is strange and distant, and her Sami sister-in-law interferes with her without worrying about whether the other women know that she is turning to non-Christian beliefs and charms, to comfort themselves. Maren feels so alone that the storm has washed away her whole life.

It is a shock when, long after the world seems to have forgotten them, a new commissioner is brought in to monitor the remains of their village. It soon becomes clear that he came with a dark goal: to eradicate the magic that he is sure caused the storm and continues to corrupt the Vardø women. He has done this job before – the job of finding and burning witches.

But the Commissioner does not arrive in Vardø alone. He brings his new wife Ursa, who is used to a protected and privileged life and is completely unprepared for the needs of the far north. She is afraid of her husband and is hesitant to seek comfort from Vardø’s idiosyncratic and independent women.

Maren and Ursa find each other strange at first, but soon everything disappears in comparison to their desire to be in each other’s company. Their bond strengthens when the Commissioner begins arresting Vardø’s women and sending them to the stake, and it is only a matter of time before Maren turns his attention.

Witches have a constant moment in pop culture. Funny how the zeitgeist turns when women’s rights are threatened, turns to witchcraft and desperately searches for a supernatural power that only women can exercise. But The Mercies is not about witchcraft at all. The women the Commissioner comes for don’t really do magic. Instead, they are accused of having committed two crimes differently: on the one hand, they comfort their pre-Christian religious traditions, and on the other hand, they behave like men. Wearing pants, fishing, caring too much about other women – those are the sins they send to the stake.

The attraction of being a witch is to seize the power of women. What makes people burn them is the fear that their own strength will be stolen.

I find that any book about witch trials primarily creates a feeling of powerlessness. What logic and reason can be applied if the law contains malicious nonsense? And given the fact that there is more than enough to feel faint and helpless in the present, what is the attraction of exploring the senseless suffering of women in the past 400 years?

The attraction for me is to see how they strengthen each other. They work, they teach each other and they face the cruel sea and the more moody brutality of the people. Women find ways to survive and live or die in every wind-blown rock and damp crevice in this book.

It is also a love story. When they meet, Ursa is as soft as some kind of unsightly sea creature stranded on the rocks at low tide, and Maren hardens like a barnacle that clings to the same rocks with all her might. They temper each other and generate warmth and light at the very edge of the world.

This glimmer of hope is so successful that I was filled with wishes for her – for a little house away from the gaze of malice and a happy future. Ultimately, I don’t know it was the book I wanted, but it was unapologetic in itself. Mercy smoldered more than a stake and defiedly swirled the ashes of history into the wind.

Caitlyn Paxson is an author and performer. She is a regular reviewer for NPR Books and Quill & Quire. Copyright 2020 NPR. More information is available at https://www.npr.org.