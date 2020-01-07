The Mercedes concept car is inspired by Avatar. Yes, we're talking about the 2009 film.

Loading...

Mercedes-Benz is playing with Pandora, the fictional world from the avatar film by James Cameron from 2009. So much so that the latest concept car from the German car manufacturer is called “Vision AVTR”. It should show how Mercedes implements sustainability goals.

The Avatar car appeared on the CES stage on Monday evening after Mercedes-Benz boss Ola Källenius had shown all the ways in which Mercedes wanted to make its cars more resource-efficient. (Mercedes has set itself the goal of reducing waste and resources for every car produced by 2030, for example by 30 percent less water for the production of a car.) While the Avatar vehicle is never manufactured, ideas are developed – like a biometric one Scan that measures your heartbeat or a floating digital touchscreen in the palm of your hand – should inspire future Mercedes vehicles, especially since the company is adding fully electric options.

The AVTR part of the concept vehicle name not only stands for “Avatar”, but also for “Advanced Vehicle Transformation”. Cool cool. Källenius said that the features of the concept car, such as heartbeat detection, “make it so that humans and machines literally merge into a fully intuitive experience.”

Cameron himself spoke about the ideas behind the car and how the avatar world continues with a sequel to be released next year. Some insights into the upcoming film were flashed on stage.

For Cameron, the car represents our connections to nature and how we are at a turning point. Basically, we forget to take care of the earth, he explained. So we should build more sustainable vehicles! “I look at this vehicle here and see the future,” he said.

Not to diminish the show car’s high ideals, but doesn’t it look like some kind of amphibian or frog? Especially with the scale-like tabs on the back.

Ribbit.

And yes, I had to google Avatar’s plot because it was over a decade ago.