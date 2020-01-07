The Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR is inspired by the greatest film of all time: James Cameron's Avatar

Loading...

Mercedes-Benz

At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, Mercedes-Benz presented a look back and a spectacular look at its future vision. See, the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR – a concept car inspired by James Cameron’s 2009 hit movie Avatar.

You see, I was blind until I sat for Avatar in 2009. I mean, I wasn’t really blind, I could see everything, but I didn’t really see it until I saw this film. Also in 3D, because if you didn’t see it in 3D, you were a cheap loser and you missed the size. It’s so different from the garbage dumped by Studio Ghibli.

The color! The lights! The wonderful world of Pandora! The beautiful, sexually charged and blue Na’vi with its bones made from naturally occurring carbon fibers! I wanted to live on Hometree and learn to ride the Ikran. Race through the forest and pray to Eywa while drinking fresh rainwater from a leaf.

But I assume that the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR comes closest to experiencing Pandora. The name of the concept not only refers to this fantastic film, but also stands for ADVANCED VEHICLE TRANSFORMATION. A very clever and valued acronym!

Outside, the Vision AVTR shows a number of visual elements that were inspired by the film’s breathtaking flora and fauna. The designers were inspired by the soft Atokirina for the bikes and the fearsome palulukan for the flaps.

Because Mercedes sees the Vision AVTR “as a living being”. The 33 “bionic flaps” on the back of the car “can communicate with the driver and with the outside world in naturally subtle gestures with natural movements,” according to a company announcement.

And there is a biometric connection. The days of the conventional steering wheel are over – so Neanderthals! Instead, the Vision AVTR recognizes you by your heartbeat and breathing when you put your hand on the control unit. This is the uniqueness I hoped for one day with my friend, but unfortunately Mercedes hit us.

Four electric motors close to the wheel drive the Vision AVTR. Overall, the system output is more than 350 kW (approx. 469 hp, nice). The battery itself is a miracle; It is a “graphene-based organic cell chemistry” that completely eliminates rare, toxic and expensive soils such as metals. The range should be over 700 km.

This is great because it means that we can finally stop mining precious metals and destroy fragile ecosystems while doing so. Fuck the guys who were drilling for the Unobtanium! You probably worked for private equity companies anyway. So glad that Mercedes went beyond such cave man existence.

When asked how the car is related to Pandora and Avatar, Mercedes-Benz futurist Alexander Mankowsky said: “AVATAR reveals a symbiosis between the Na’vi and its surroundings on Pandora. When developing the Vision AVTR, we loved the idea of ​​a symbiosis. Our approach was to merge man and machine. That is why we were inspired by the Gaia hypothesis – Gaia, the Greek goddess of life. The biochemist James Lovelock described this hypothesis in the 1960s. He had worked on the composition of atmospheres on behalf of NASA and described that the Martian atmosphere is chemically balanced. ”

“The earth’s atmosphere, on the other hand, is full of tensions, it is not stable. Without action, it would go into permanent retirement, like that of the planet Mars. The Gaia hypothesis was the first answer to the question of how to maintain not only the instability of this earth, but also the exact amount of oxygen needed to breathe and live. “

“Lovelock has recognized that the biosphere creates its own environment. The forest, e.g. Expels moisture when the sun is too strong and the resulting clouds cool the forest. This is the so-called Gaia hypothesis. That is, the earth is preserved as a living planet. Metaphorically speaking, our planet lives. “

Spoken like a true Na’vi! Dr. Grace Augustine would be proud of Mercedes-Benz if she had survived the shooting necessary to save Pandora. But now that she’s one with Eywa, she’s always with us. And she was present at CES last night to present the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR.