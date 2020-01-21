The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 2019: The Jalopnik test

Jalopnik reviewsAll our test drives in one convenient place.

My 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S-Test almost failed. The car needed a set of special snow tires that were shipped from Germany before I could drive them. It took a while for them to arrive in the fleet garage. But I’m grateful that they finally did it, because that meant I had to fill up 630 horsepower through a lot of mud.

In a powerful car with good tires and intelligent all-wheel drive, you have to purr through snow, ice and mud. Something about it makes you invincible.

(Full disclosure: I wanted to take a look at the GT 63 S, so Mercedes-AMG lent me one on Thanksgiving weekend. It also kicked a full tank of gasoline. I called the car Big Ben.)

Heh.

This whole car actually exudes this feeling of invincibility. They, well insulated, well protected and hugged by the deep bucket seats, feel powerful even when extended. As if nothing could touch you

What is it?

Relax before all off-road fans freak out. I’m not saying that this Mercedes can crawl like your upscale wrangler. This is your high speed highway cruiser that can easily climb muddy roads when you need it. There’s a lush interior, fantastic noise reduction, and sheer power that makes it a bit like sitting in a very soft tank. Only you can see everything that is going on around you.

Although Mercedes-AMG recognizes that the GT 63 S is a “4-door”, it is still referred to as a “Coupé” and that makes me want to die. But anyway!

The SLS AMG and the AMG GT two-door were completely developed and built by AMG. The GT 63 S was built by Mercedes-AMG and has a chassis based on the E 63 S. From there, steel and aluminum struts, an aluminum shear plate under the engine, three additional struts over the center tunnel and a carbon fiber trunk floor were added.

Specs That Matter

The 4.0-liter V8 with two turbochargers comes with 630 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque. There is a nine-speed automatic transmission that transfers all of this power to the four wheels. Mercedes-AMG estimates that the car can reach the 60 mark from a standing start in just 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 195 mph, as the technical data sheet promises.

These V8 models have rear-axle steering, which gives the feeling of driving a dramatically shrunk vehicle as opposed to a huge one. The GT 63 S is not a pixie; It measures 199.2 inches in length and 76.9 inches in width – roughly the dimensions of a Porsche Panamera.

But you don’t have to keep turning like a bus driver. The ratio of the steering wheel input to the actual position of the car appeared to be extremely aggressive. Small inputs made big turns.

There is also a cylinder deactivation. When the vehicle is in comfort mode, cylinder deactivation is available in the range from 1,000 to 3,250 rpm. Cylinders two, three, five and eight can be deactivated, and a small blue indicator in the instrument cluster indicates that the car has done so. Since the car has nine gears, it also likes to drive at low speed on the highway.

After all, the combined fuel consumption performance is still not outstanding. The EPA rated the car’s average city speed at 15, 20 on the highway and 17 together. That’s not so great. That thing likes gasoline. Maybe a little too much.

What is great

The advantage of a large car in general is that it is also spacious inside. The GT 63 S fulfills this quality very well. The legroom in the back seat is decent. Obviously I’m not an A Tall, but there was ample legroom for the three other passengers in my car, who were all between 5’6 “and 5’10”. Everyone was fit and felt comfortable.

In the trunk, however, the car really shone. With a hatchback design and loading volume of 16.3 cubic feet, it fits an amazing amount of things. As mentioned in our first post about the car, we were able to accommodate two suitcases (one large, one medium), three duffle bags filled with Christmas gifts, four boxes of handkerchiefs, two boxes of wine, and a bottle of wine with two magnums, and a curtain rod without difficulty.

What bothered me was how sensitive the locking sensor is. If you press the button to lower the lid and the sensor feels it gently close on something, anything, it freezes instantly and forces you to repack. Anyone with eyes would know that their cargo fits well. The car thinks it knows better. Maybe this is a self-defense method.

What is weak

I don’t know who decided it, but at some point “luxury” suddenly meant “many, many options to choose from”. Options for everything! Seat massage options, navigation display options on board, menu setting options, heads-up display options, interior lighting options.

Access to almost all functions of the GT 63 S included leafing through endless menus and submenus that would shame every self-confident guest. 64 colors were available for interior lighting alone. The heads-up display itself had five or six options to choose from. You need a minor in music production to balance the stereo system appropriately.

I understand that most of these settings can only be made once and probably never again. But why are there so many at first? I drove cars with far fewer options and never once did I want to change the mood light to reflect Gatorade Fierce.

The GT 63 S also came with the Executive Rear Seat Package, which cost an additional $ 3,550. As we highlighted in our video, this option didn’t make sense to me because it had heated and cooled cup holders but no back seat heating. You have to choose this separately. It is indeed a back seat package. But does it deserve to be called an “executive”? I’m not sure.

Casual driving

If you look behind the wheel, you will notice that you are driving something that is about as long as a boat trailer. Mercedes foresaw this and gave the GT 63 S the rear axle steering. As we mentioned earlier, it makes a big difference. Suddenly the car has shrunk delightfully around you and you drive from tight parking lots with fewer turns from lock to lock.

And like all Mercedes vehicles I’ve tested recently, driving is more difficult. Even in comfort mode. Either you get used to it or not. This is not a system that takes in all imperfections. You will immediately know which city has spent money on repairing its roads and which has not.

The nine-speed car is smooth when shifting up and generally pleasant in the city. However, I noticed a slight tremor when braking and downshifting. But that’s a bit of a hassle, because otherwise the car drives incredibly well.

The body feels firm over bumps and there is very little roll. In combination with all-wheel drive and snow tires, the GT 63 S climbed and descended effortlessly on a snowy and muddy mountain road in Vermont. It felt capable of anything to soak up the dirt. It felt like a big white polar bear. It felt like Iorek Byrnison.

Of all the vehicles tested that offer a driver assistance system (with the exception of the Tesla Model 3 and the Cadillac CT6), the GT 63 S were among the best. The automatic high beam was not clumsy or mistaken for oncoming traffic by flashing traffic lights. The change to normal headlights was hardly noticeable. In one moment the whole street was illuminated – and in the next the oncoming driver was not blinded. So clever was the switch that you wouldn’t even notice if you didn’t look for it.

The adaptive cruise control, coupled with a lane keeping assistant, was excellent. The steering was smooth in the corners and the car gradually braked in stop-and-go traffic. I’ve tried it on a variety of roads – highways, winding highways, back roads in suburbs – and the system handled things perfectly without losing sight of the marked lanes. It even worked impressively on the traffic-calmed Major Deegan Expressway. I felt a lot less tired after a long drive than in other cars that weren’t equipped with such good support features.

Aggressive driving

It was a lot of strength. It is true that the car is also on the more swine side (4,758 pounds), so it takes a lot to get it moving. But it’s quick. Very fast. The acceleration feels like a rubber band, as if you were being pulled forward by a large rubber band tied to a jet.

The motor pulls powerfully up to the redline and the brakes bite hard when you stomp on it, causing the large white body to stop faster than you can hold your breath. You feel the mass around your ears. There are a lot of cars to stop and you need big, strong brakes to deal with them.

But the GT 63 S is anything but dull. This is not a cannon that you just point in a straight line to fire and forget. While it is neither light nor lively, it compensates for agility in terms of substantial feedback. A bass-y acceleration note that penetrates the cabin. Power plays. The whole package – the big brakes, the stiff handling, the well-weighted steering and the rear-axle steering – is extremely powerful and sharpens your confidence if you only appreciate the ramps and travel the horizon for police officers.

Still, there are too many gears. You have to click the left shift lever forever to shift down before you find the right gear for the right place in the performance band. The transmission shifts down properly when you accelerate, but there are still so many gears to work through.

Keep these active pads on the most aggressive setting if you can. They’ll hug you like your father never did.

value

I always try to guess how much a car costs before I look at the window sticker, but it made me laugh out loud. The base price of the car is $ 159,000, but it had options worth nearly $ 27,000 and brought the final price to $ 185,830. I personally don’t need the back seat package or the fancy sound system. The GT 63 S drives great without them.

I am also a little nervous about the many on-board computers and mechanics. They make the car appear on your wallet like a nightmare once the guarantee has expired. My prediction is that the GT 63 S, as cool as it is, may not hold its value as well. The E60 BMW M5 certainly didn’t. And that had a V10.

judgment

It is clear that AMG has set out to create the sedan king. Closer than BMW with the current M5. As brutal and powerful as the BMW S63 engine is, you can’t really hear it because the car’s insulation is too good. The steering feel is not that great. And the biggest hat trick of all is how this car made 617 hp feel … uneventful. I’m not the only one who thinks that way.

This GT 63 S has a lot to offer in theater. You need that to target the stupid part of your brain that giggles when you go fast. The noise of the Mercedes can be clearly heard in the cabin. And the rest of the car, despite the weight and four doors, testifies to an updated and coherent concept of a sports car.

The rear seats offer enough space for the average sized passenger, so that the GT 63 S is just as useful for school trips as it is for very, very fast trips. Unfortunately I think that between groping for the limits of the car and rolling your friends and family, you’ll do more of the latter. There is simply no place where you can safely and legally use 630 horsepower.

If you’re looking for a screaming, malicious powerhouse for a car, look elsewhere. Look for a hell cat. Your experienced GT 63 S will be refined. It is the power that a good tailor knows. No muscles burst at the seams here. Just a heavy hitter who blends in well with the suburbs and may need to cool it down with the accessories.

+

Great for dragging your ass in style.

–

Lots of on-board computers, which means that a lot can go wrong.

TL; DR

Wait until depreciation is reached.

power

630 HP • 664 LB-FT

price

$ 159,000 BASE • $ 185,830 AS TESTED